This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Shorts Debut in Theaters — Watch the Trailer

ShortsTV presents the 2023 Academy Award-nominated short films, debuting in theaters February 17 ahead of the 95th Oscars ceremony.

The 2023 Oscar-nominated shorts are officially coming to a theater near you, courtesy of ShortsTV.

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, taking place on Sunday, March 12, audiences can view the nominated short films across the Live Action, Animation, and Documentary categories only in theaters starting February 17.

ShortsTV announced the 18th annual Oscar-Nominated Short Films theatrical release. The program will be available in more than 500 theaters across 75+ theatrical markets including New York and Los Angeles. This is the only opportunity for audiences to watch the short film nominees in theaters before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

“This is the year for short films,” ShortsTV CEO and founder Carter Pilcher said. “In a world that is shifting rapidly to a creator economy of short-form storytellers, these fifteen filmmakers are the pinnacle of talent.”

Pilcher continued, “Nominees include some of the biggest names in global film, like Alfonso Cuarón, to some of the best-known storytellers, like Charlie Mackesy. The Oscars celebrate great filmmaking and the Oscar Shorts are some of the year’s best films in any category. They break new ground, tell stories with brilliant flashes of imagination and elevate the art of storytelling in new ways. We are thrilled to bring the Oscars’ best films once again to the big screen for audiences across the country.”

ShortsTV, the first and only global channel and network dedicated to short films, has partnered with the Academy since 2006 to showcase theatrical releases in cinemas across the U.S. and Canada, South America, Europe, India, Australia, and South Africa.

The Animated Shorts program has an estimated running time of 97 minutes, and includes Mackesy’s “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse,” “The Flying Sailor,” “My Year of Dicks,” “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It,” and history-making “Ice Merchants,” the first-ever Portuguese film to be Oscar-nominated.

The Live Action Shorts program has a 115-minute runtime, ranging from shorts “An Irish Goodbye,” “Ivalu,” “Night Ride,” “The Red Suitcase,” and “Le Pupille,” which is produced by Cuarón.

Documentary Shorts land at 166 minutes for a runtime, with “Haulout,” “The Elephant Whisperers,” “How Do You Measure a Year?,” “The Martha Mitchell Effect,” and “Stranger at the Gate.”

The 2023 Oscar-nominated short films are in theaters February 17. Find participating theaters here.

The 95th Academy Awards take place March 12.

Check out the trailer below.

