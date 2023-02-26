PGA Awards: ‘Navalny,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘The White Lotus’ Win So Far (Updating Live)

"Navalny" won for best documentary, while "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" took home the top prize for animation at the Producers Guild Awards.

On Saturday, the Producers Guild of America gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles to hand out the 2023 PGA Awards.

The ceremony, which honors the achievements of producers across media, including film and television, is often seen as a bellwether for the Best Picture Oscar, as 23 of the last 33 winners of the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures have gone on to win the Academy Award.

In addition to the competitive awards, the PGA bestowed special honors on Mindy Kaling (Norman Lear Award), Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy (Milestone Award), Tom Cruise (David O. Selznick Award), and “Till” (Stanley Kramer Award).

Below find a complete list of nominees. Winners in each category will be bolded as soon as they’re announced.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Whale”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (WINNER)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“Pam & Tommy”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Pinocchio”

“Prey”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30”

“60 Minutes”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lucy and Desi”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (WINNER)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” (WINNER)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

“All That Breathes”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Navalny” (WINNER)

“Nothing Compares”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory”

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions”

“Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers”

“McEnroe”

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off” (WINNER)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

“Green Eggs and Ham”

“Sesame Street” (WINNER)

“Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant”

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training”

“Love, Death + Robots”

“Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question” (WINNER)

“Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series”

“Tales of the Jedi”

