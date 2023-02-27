SAG Awards Winners List: ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ Win Top Prizes

See all the winners at tonight's SAG Awards here.

If awards season is a seemingly never-ending train with an Oscar-bound final destination, then the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are one of the final stops on the way to the Academy Awards. The SAG Awards winners list usually gives an indication of where the Oscars might follow.

At this year’s SAG Awards, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” nearly swept the film awards, pulling in wins for Ensemble Cast (the awards’ biggest honor), plus wins for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis in their respective categories.

On the television side, “The White Lotus” picked up the Ensemble Cast win in the Drama category, while “Abbott Elementary” won in the Comedy section.

The ceremony took place tonight in Los Angeles, with presenters including current nominees, past winners, and future hopefuls alike: Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Paul Mescal, Michelle Williams, and Andrew Garfield were among the many celebs who took the stage on Sunday. Sally Field received the actors’ lifetime achievement award, presented by her “Amazing Spider-Man” co-star Garfield.

The 29th annual SAG Awards streamed live on YouTube.com/Netflix at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It also streamed on Netflix’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as the ceremony, after 25 years with Turner Networks, won’t air on TNT or TBS this year.

Check out all the winners below.

Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” (WINNER)

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (WINNER)

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (WINNER)

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (WINNER)

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (WINNER)

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (WINNER)

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Egerton, “Blackbird”

Sam Elliott, “1883” (WINNER)

Paul Walter Hauser, “Blackbird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” (WINNER)

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick” (WINNER)

“The Woman King”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series



“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things” (WINNER)

