The Golden Globes Announce 2024 Ceremony Will Be Back on First Sunday of the Year

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will officially take place on January 7, 2024. No broadcast partner has been announced yet.

As the Golden Globe Awards continue to go through a variety of changes, one norm the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are finally able to bring back after pandemic-related delays is having the ceremony on the first Sunday of the year.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards are officially confirmed for Sunday, January 7, 2024, once again letting it kick off the televised portion of awards season.

While the ceremony will still be produced by Dick Clark Productions (DCP), which is now owned by Penske Media Eldridge (which is under the same parent company as IndieWire), the Golden Globes have not yet announced a new broadcast partner to air the awards show honoring both motion pictures and television. Its most recent ceremony aired live on NBC and Peacock, drawing in 6.3 million total viewers on the former.

Still, last month’s 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael boasted more than 24.2 billion impressions on social media platforms worldwide, so there is a good chance the production will find a new home. The Screen Actors Guild Awards moving to Netflix opens up new possibilities for where these award shows could air.

The 2023 Golden Globes were considered its big return after a year off the air in wake of controversies surrounding the diversity and ethics of the HFPA. While the organization still put on a show in 2022, it was not aired on television, and did not have much talent show up in person. With changes that included the HFPA adding more voters that increase its diversity numbers, and becoming a private company, it seemed talent felt more comfortable attending this year’s ceremonies, with winners like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, plus “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett, and even Rihanna, all showing up to the ceremony in person at the Beverly Hilton.

While PME did not announces its plans for the Golden Globes specifically, when its purchase of DCP was announced Jay Penske, CEO and Founder of Penske Media, said via statement “I am thrilled to expand our partnership with Eldridge and Todd,” and “I have long admired DCP’s portfolio of iconic and prominent live entertainment brands and look forward to growing and evolving DCP’s footprint and legacy for future audiences across all platforms.”

