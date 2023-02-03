Adam Sandler Teases ‘Insane’ Safdie Brothers’ 340-Page Script for ‘Uncut Gems’ Follow-Up

"They just don’t stop writing," Sandler said of Josh and Benny Safdie.

The Safdie Brothers are already putting Adam Sandler to work on their next film.

Sandler revealed that the first draft of the filmmakers’ follow-up to “Uncut Gems” was a whopping 340 pages, with the “Hustle” star teasing it was an “insane” script.

“They’ve been writing this movie we’re supposed to do together for a couple years. They just write hundreds and hundreds of pages,” Sandler told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll read them and I’ll say, ‘I like the part when this…’ And they’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s not in it anymore. We did a whole other thing. We’re going to send you a new draft.’ They just don’t stop writing and thinking and coming at every angle they can, and this movie we’re going to do is pretty amazing.”

Sandler added, “The first draft of the new one was 340 pages! It was insane and it was great.”

After teaming up again for a 2020 short film, the Safdies and Sandler are set to collaborate on an upcoming feature for Netflix.

“They’re working hard on it,” Sandler said in an interview earlier this year. “Their work ethic is bananas. They’re always working, always writing, always thinking. I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

Sandler continued, “I love these guys, I love ’em. I mean, they’re incredible filmmakers… Of course, I would die to work with them again, because it’s a brand new feeling. But the funniest thing is when I would say to the Safdies, ‘Your future is so bright,’ they didn’t want to talk about that. They were like, ‘I just like ‘Gems,’ man.’ They just were so deep in it.”

The upcoming untitled feature is part of Sandler’s overall production deal with Netflix, which was first inked in 2014 and extended twice since then. Netflix is the exclusive home for Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions banner, which was most recently behind Sandler’s critically acclaimed “Hustle” and the upcoming “Murder Mystery 2.”

