‘Air’ Super Bowl Trailer Offers Closer Look at Ben Affleck’s Nike Drama

Affleck's first directorial outing since "Live by Night" hits theaters April 5.

On the biggest sports day of the year, fans are getting another look at what may end up being the year’s biggest sports movie. Just a week after releasing the first trailer for “Air,” Ben Affleck’s new drama about Nike’s attempt to sign Michael Jordan to an endorsement deal, Amazon Studios debuted a new 60-second spot in a commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVII. The company reportedly spent $7 million on the airtime, which many have interpreted as yet another vote of confidence in the film’s quality.

“Air” marks Ben Affleck’s first film as a director since 2016’s “Live by Night.” In addition to directing, he also stars alongside Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, and Marlon Wayans. It is the first film produced through Affleck and Damon’s new production company, Artists Equity. The film is set to receive the widest theatrical release of any movie produced by Amazon Studios when it opens on over 3,000 screens across America this spring.

“Matt and I are very excited for audiences to see ‘Air’ and proud that it’s the first release from Artists Equity,” Affleck previously said in a statement announcing the film’s theatrical release. “The movie was an extraordinary experience where we had the honor of working with some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story. I appreciate and value Jen Salke’s faith in our ability to execute on and deliver a movie we are proud of, as well as her and Sue Kroll’s incredible ongoing support of the film. Amazon Studios, Skydance, and Mandalay were all critical to getting this done, and the film couldn’t have been made without them. We value the steps it took on each of their parts to make it happen and want to thank them. This was the best creative and personal experience of our lives and we look forward to many more like it.”

Amazon Studios will release “Air” Friday, April 5 in theaters before making it available to stream on Prime Video. Watch the Super Bowl spot below.

