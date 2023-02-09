‘Air’ Trailer: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Court Michael Jordan in Nike Sports Dramedy

The Amazon film's first look will also air during the upcoming Super Bowl.

Sunday night may be all about football, but Matt Damon and Ben Affleck only have basketball on their minds. The first trailer for “Air,” the upcoming Amazon film from the duo about the creation of Nike’s Air Jordans, has dropped before premiering during the upcoming Super Bowl ahead of the film’s April release.

An ’80s period piece, “Air” stars Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike marketing executive who signed Michael Jordan for a deal with the company, leading to the development of the iconic Air Jordan sneaker lines. The film will focus on Vaccaro’s pursuit of a contract with Jordan, and co-stars Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Viola Davis as Jordan’s mother Deloris. Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and Gustaf Skarsgård are also in the cast of the film, which will feature Jordan in archival footage but will otherwise keep the basketball legend off-screen.

Affleck directs “Air,” marking the first time he has directed Damon, his longtime friend and collaborator, and co-winner of the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for their 1997 breakout film “Good Will Hunting.” The film is also the first project to come from Artists Equity, the production company the two stars formed last year.

According to a recent report, “Air” is expected to receive a large 3,000-screen release from Amazon, making it the largest theatrical release in Amazon’s history, surpassing films like “Manchester by the Sea” and “The Big Sick” but not including projects released by MGM, which Amazon officially acquired last March. The company also reportedly paid $7 million for the Super Bowl ad spot.

Alex Convery pens the script for “Air,” which is produced by Affleck and Damon with David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, and Jason Michael Berman. Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss, and Jordan Moldo executive produce. Along with Amazon Studios and Artists Equity, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures serve as the studios behind the film.

“Air” will premiere in theaters on April 5, prior to streaming on Prime Video. Amazon will distribute the film domestically, while Warner Bros. Pictures will handle the international release as part of its existing deal with MGM. Watch the trailer for “Air” below.

