Alicia Silverstone Is Back as Cher in ‘Clueless’-Inspired Super Bowl Ad — Watch

A Rakuten ad has the Internet totally buggin' over Silverstone back in high school.

Alicia Silverstone reprises her most iconic role for a special Super Bowl appearance.

The “Clueless” star is back as Cher for Rakuten’s high school-inspired ad, complete with a mock debate over the merits of online shopping.

“I used to be pretty clueless about shopping,” Silverstone as Cher says in the commercial alongside arch-nemesis Amber (Elissa Donovan). But Cher doesn’t even wait for Amber’s “re-brutal” rebuttal as a montage of Cher’s revolving closet and crashed Jeep Wrangler show just how easy it is to shop thanks to Rakuten.

“Project Runway” winner and current host Christian Siriano even reimagined the iconic yellow plaid suit for the updated take on “Clueless.”

“Um, hello, dream project. I recently got to reimagine THE outfit from ‘Clueless’ for my good friend @aliciasilverstone for the upcoming Big Game @rakuten commercial,” Siriano wrote on Instagram. “(My fav place to score cash back by the by.) Isn’t she a total Betty?”

Silverstone said in a press statement, “I think most of us would agree that Cher is one of film history’s most iconic shoppers, so when Rakuten approached me to reprise the role for their Super Bowl spot, I thought it was a great idea. Cher was always figuring out how to get what she wanted in the most clever ways, so I think Rakuten would really appeal to her.”

She added to Variety of Cher in the modern era, “Cher, in the end of the film, really evolves. She always has compassion, but she really awakens to what matters. I think that she would be buying the really eco[-friendly], animal cruelty free clothes.”

As for a sequel to the beloved 1995 film, Silverstone said, “Amy Heckerling never wanted to do ‘Clueless 2.’ She got asked so many times and she just refused. She just felt like there’s magic in what we did. So I don’t know why or how that works… You can have the most incredible cast, the most incredible script, the most incredible director and still those movies don’t work sometimes. So when it does, it’s really special.”

Yet to E! News Silverstone recently teased, “Wouldn’t that be so fun? After doing this, I really felt like, ‘Oh no, I don’t get to keep going? Like it’s just done? These two days?’ So either Rakuten and I are going to have to make many more commercials or something is going to have to happen.”

Of course, Silverstone isn’t the only star to reprise a beloved role for an ad this year. “Breaking Bad” co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston return to their meth-cooking counterparts for a PopChips placement. And Timothée Chalamet begs Apple TV+ for a job, while Adam Driver works with his favorite actor (himself) in two hilarious commercials.

