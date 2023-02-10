Alison Brie Admits ‘Community’ Was ‘Very Edgy’ During Its NBC ‘Dream’ Run

"I think a lot of that writing was toeing the line for a network comedy," Brie said.

Alison Brie is looking back on the NBC era of beloved sitcom “Community.”

The “Somebody I Used to Know” writer and star shared that she rewatched “Community” when the Dan Harmon-created series was on Netflix during the COVID-19 lockdown. Emmy-winning “Community” ran from 2009 to 2014 on NBC, with its final season airing on Yahoo! Screen in 2015.

“It holds up,” Brie said during the “We Might Be Drunk” podcast (below). “I recently rewatched some of it because I love to watch my own work. No! It went up on Netflix during COVID, and I just rewatched a bunch of it, and I loved it.”

Brie added, “It’s very edgy too. I think a lot of that writing was toeing the line for a network comedy of, like, getting in some good jabs.”

The “Spin Me Round” actress recalled the “dream” era of airing alongside the Must-See TV NBC comedy lineup at the time.

“We were in that block. It was ‘The Office,’ ’30 Rock,’ ‘Parks and Rec,’ and us,” Brie said. “That was the dream three years or however long that block was going. It was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome.'”

Brie is set to reprise her “Community” role alongside co-stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong for a film version of the series, living out the fan-led #SixSeasonsandaMovie campaign. Former co-stars Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase were not listed as part of the film’s cast in the initial September 2022 announcement. Series creator Harmon noted that it might not be “legal” for Chase to return amid multiple toxic workplace allegations.

Brie recently had a mini “Community” reunion alongside Pudi for her rom-com “Somebody I Used to Know,” available to stream on Prime Video starting February 10.

In addition to rewatching “Community,” Brie revealed she binges “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Sex and the City,” both on HBO Max and with “edgy” humor and commentary as well.

“I’m a huge ‘Sex and the City’ fan,” Brie shared. “The movies went awry. I watched all of the reboot. I’m down for the Season 2, but it’s not quite the same. I still love to go back and watch the old original episodes. They don’t all age well, but what I find amazing about it is that show, in one monologue would have the cringiest line that doesn’t update well and it will be followed by a really prescient [statement]. Nothing but love for that show.”

