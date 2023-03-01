Amanda Seyfried Is ‘Hoping for a Miracle’ to Return to ‘Mean Girls’ for Original Cast Cameos

The Emmy winner said Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert are also "100 percent into" making cameos for the movie musical.

Amanda Seyfried is ready to welcome the next generation of Plastics.

The Emmy winner revealed she is still determined to be cast in the upcoming “Mean Girls” movie musical adaptation.

“I’m still hoping for a miracle. It’s not really up to us, is it?” Seyfried told Entertainment Tonight.

The “Dropout” actress confirmed that co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert are also open to returning. “All four of us are 100 percent into it,” she said, adding that she already has a cameo idea. “Maybe the mothers of our characters? That’s what I was thinking, but listen, I have not even seen the script.”

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are reprising their respective teacher roles almost 20 years after the original 2004 high school comedy. Fey wrote the script for the adaptation of the Tony-nominated musical, with husband Jeff Richmond behind the music and Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne directing. It’s unclear whether the movie musical is a direct remake of the original film, but casting of the Plastics has been announced.

“Mean Girls” was adapted into a Broadway production, opening in 2017. “Sex Lives of College Girls” breakout star Reneé Rapp played Regina George in the stage production and is continuing the role in the upcoming film in the part originated by McAdams. “Mare of Easttown” and “Senior Year” star Angourie Rice is set to play Cady, the character originated by Lohan. Avantika is cast as Karen Smith, Seyfried’s character. Bebe Wood is Gretchen Wieners, Auli’i Cravalho stars as Janis Ian and “Strange Loop” actor Jaquel Spivey will be Damian Hubbard.

“The Office” alum Jenna Fischer was announced to play Cady’s mother. Production starts March 6.

Seyfried, who is starring in a Broadway adaptation of “Thelma & Louise,” previously pitched the original “Mean Girls” stars to take over the production to the Great White Way.

“I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway,” Seyfried said, citing the musical show. “Because a ‘Mean Girls 2’ is never going to happen, is it?”

Lohan replied at the time, “I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

Seyfried agreed, “Yeah. It would just be completely different.”

Former co-star Lizzy Caplan recently told Grazia magazine that she would “of course” want to be a part of a possible “Mean Girls” sequel. “I would be an idiot not to join,” the “Fatal Attraction” star said. “But to me, it feels like ‘Mean Girls’ had a really good beginning, middle, and end. I don’t know what’s left of the story.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.