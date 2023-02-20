Aubrey Plaza Stole Joe Biden’s Notes About Her from the White House

The "White Lotus" star first met the president when she argued with him at a youth leadership conference.

Aubrey Plaza is the most famous person from Delaware, at least according to an online poll the state’s News Journal paper conducted in 2018. “The White Lotus” star’s biggest competition for that top slot is, of course, President Joe Biden, and as Plaza puts it, the two have a surprisingly large amount of history together — including an incident where she stole notes about her from Biden’s Vice-Presidential office.

Plaza revealed the anecdote in a recent interview with The New Yorker, where she spoke about collborating on “The White Lotus” and her Delaware roots. Plaza explained that when she was starring in the Amy Poehler NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation,” Biden made a cameo appearance in a 2012 episode of the show, while he was serving as Vice President to Barak Obama. The production shot at the White House, and the cast received a tour of the Vice-President Office.

Plaza already met Biden previously, when she was a teenager attending what she calls a “Joe Biden youth-leadership conference,” and the two spoke briefly before the tour.

Related 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre' Trailer: Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham Go Head to Head

Joe Biden Will Sit for Super Bowl Interview After All -- with Fox Soul: Updated Related The Biggest Oscars Contenders Are All Vying for Best Original Screenplay

Oscars 2023: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

“He knew my name. He was, like, ‘Aubrey!'” Plaza told the New Yorker. “Whenever I see him, he always tells me the same story. His first wife went to the same high school that I went to, so he always tells me about how he used to wait outside the convent for her, because it’s an all-girls Catholic school—and it’s a very sweet story, but I’ve heard it a lot. I was, like, ‘I know, Joe! She went to Ursuline!'”

Once in the office for the tour, Plaza discovered a note on Biden’s desk with her name and bullet points about her, including how they first met and their Delaware connection. Plaza promptly took the note from Biden’s desk, and although “Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur told her off, received no punishment.

“I was like ‘I knew it! He doesn’t remember me at all!’ But that’s how politicians are, you know? I pocketed it, and Mike Schur, the creator of ‘Parks and Rec,’ was horrified. He was, like, ‘You cannot steal from the White House!’ And I was, like, ‘I don’t give a shit! I know what he did! He didn’t know me!'” Plaza said. “Yeah, I stole it right off his desk. And there’s got to be cameras in the White House. But they didn’t do anything to me.”

Even if Biden requested to get his note back, Plaza wouldn’t be able to help; she further told The New Yorker she’s lost the note since the White House tour.

“Can you imagine if I’d kept it? I could’ve framed it or sold it,” Plaza said. “Now he’s the President — I had no idea.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Plaza discussed her initial meeting with Biden as a teenager, explaining that the now-president gave a speech at the end of the conference, and that she had a “stare down” with Biden during the concluding event.

“He asked how it went, and I raised my hand immediately, and I was, like, ‘It’s bullshit. This conference sucks. You didn’t let us talk. This was supposed to be about the students,'” Plaza said. “I was always trying to rabble-rouse at that point. And he did not like it. I remember his face got really red. He used to get really fiery when he would make speeches. It was crazy.”

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like Biden holds any grudges against Plaza for her actions as a teenager. The president sent the star a congratulations video when she was named the most famous person from Vermont, which was shown during Plaza’s recent hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.