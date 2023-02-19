“All Quiet on the Western Front” Wins Best Film at BAFTA Awards (Complete Winners List)

See who won big on the British film industry's biggest night.

As the BAFTA Film Awards got rolling on Sunday, all eyes were on “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh’s pitch black Irish comedy won several of the biggest acting awards to start the day, including Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon and Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan. McDonagh also took home the award for Original Screenplay, solidifying his frontrunner status in that category at the Oscars.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” set a BAFTA record by picking up 14 nominations, and the ceremony was a reminder of how much BAFTA voters loved the film. Edward Berger’s war movie ultimately won seven awards including Best Film and Best Director.

On the acting side, awards favorites Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler won Leading Actress and Leading Actor for their performances in “TÁR” and “Elvis,” respectively. Critical darling Charlotte Wells also won Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for her work on “Aftersun.”

Keep reading for a complete list of this year’s BAFTA Film Award nominees. Winners will be updated in bold as they are announced.

Best Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“TÁR”

Outstanding British Film

“Aftersun”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Brian And Charles”

“Empire of Light”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

“Living”

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

“See How They Run”

“The Swimmers”

“The Wonder”

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Ana De Armas, “Blonde”

Emma Thompson in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Micheal Ward, “Empire of Light”

Director

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Edward Berger

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

“Decision To Leave,” Park Chan-wook

“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

“TÁR,” Todd Field

“The Woman King,” Gina Prince-Bythewood

Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“Aftersun”

“Blue Jean”

“Electric Malady”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

“Rebellion”

Film Not in the English language

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Corsage”

“Decision To Leave”

“The Quiet Girl”

Documentary

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

Animated Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“TÁR”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Adapted Screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Living”

“The Quiet Girl”

“She Said”

“The Whale”

Original Score

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Casting

“Aftersun”

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Costume Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”

Editing

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Make-Up and Hair

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

“The Whale”

Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Special Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

British Short Film

“The Ballad Of Olive Morris”

“Bazigaga”

“Bus Girl”

“A Drifting Up”

“An Irish Goodbye”

British Short Animation

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse”

“Middle Watch”

“Your Mountain is Waiting”

