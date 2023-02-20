Barbara Bosson, Emmy-Nominated ‘Hill Street Blues’ Star, Dies at 83

Bosson received five Emmy nominations for her performance on the police procedural.

Barbara Bosson, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for her work on the acclaimed police drama “Hill Street Blues,” died Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 83.

Bosson’s son, director and producer Jesse Bochco, confirmed the news via a tribute on Instagram.

“More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn’t, you may well have also known that too,” Boncho wrote in his post. “Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama. Barbara “Babs” Bosson Bochco 1939-2023.”

Bosson married “Hill Street Blues” co-creator Steven Bochco in 1970, after the two met while attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Over the course of her career, Bosson starred in multiple series created by Bochco, including “Hooperman,” “Cop Rock,” and “Murder One.” The two divorced in 1997, and Bochco died in 2018 at age 74 from leukemia.

Born in 1939 in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, Bosson graduated from Gulfport, Florida’s Boca Ciega High School in 1957. While attending Carnegie Mellon, she made her first onscreen performance with an uncredited appearance in classic action film “Bullitt.” Before “Hill Street Blues” premiered in 1981, she made guest appearances on various TV shows, such as “Mannix,” “Longstreet,” “McMillan & Wife,” “Sunshine,” “Delvecchio,” and “Richie Brockelman, Private Eye.”

Related Three Different Movies Lead VOD Charts, as 'The Fabelmans' Joins the Leaders

Aubrey Plaza Stole Joe Biden's Notes About Her from the White House Related 45 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

Sundance 2023 Movie Deals So Far: 'Magazine Dreams' and 'Shayda' Find Homes After the Festival

On “Hill Street Blues,” Bosson played Fay Furillo, the ex-wife of Hill Street police captain Frank Furillo (Daniel J. Travanti). During the first five seasons of the show, Fay was a constant presence in the station, and her storyline showcased her evolution from a needy, histrionic ex into a more strong-willed woman. Bosson received five consecutive Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominations at the Emmys for her performance.

After Bochco was fired from “Hill Street Blues” by MTM Productions, Bosson also left the show, leaving three episodes into the sixth season. In 1987, the married couple collaborated again on the two season dramedy “Hooperman” on ABC, playing Celeste, the boss of the titular San Francisco police inspector (John Ritter). In 1990, she played the corrupt LA mayor Louise Plank in Bochco’s infamous musical police series “Cop Rock.” For her performance as Deputy District Attorney Miriam Grasso in 1995-1997’s “Murder One,” Bosson received another Emmy nod for Best Supporting Actress in 1996.

Outside of her collaborations with Bochco, Bosson guest-starred in several popular series during the ’90s, including “L.A. Law,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “NYPD Blue,” and “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” Her film credits include “Mame,” “Capricorn One,” and “The Last Starfighter.”

Bosson is survived by her two children and her two grandchildren.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.