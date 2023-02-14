‘Beef’ First Look: Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Face Off in Road Rage A24 Dark Comedy Series

Lee Sung Jin ("Dave," "Silicon Valley") is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the Netflix series.

It’s officially Ali Wong vs. Steven Yeun in the new Netflix series from “Silicon Valley” and “Dave” writer Lee Sung Jin.

“Beef” stars Yeun as Danny Cho, a failing contractor who gets into an accident with Amy Lau (Wong), a self-made entrepreneur. After a confrontation on the road, Danny and Amy’s lives become intertwined as the haves and have nots.

The 10-episode dark comedy series is created by showrunner and executive producer Lee, who reunites with “Tuca & Bertie” executive producer Wong for the show. Yeun is also executive producing through his company Universal Remote. “Beef” is directed by executive producer Jake Schreier, plus helmer Hikari, and is set to make its world premiere as 2023 SXSW’s Closing Night episodic selection.

The official synopsis reads: “Beef” follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

Maria Bello, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, and Remy Holt round out the ensemble cast.

“Beef” hails from A24 and will debut on Netflix April 6.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong,” Jinny Howe, vice-president of drama development and original series at Netflix, said in a press statement. “Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.”

Creator Lee added, “Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them. I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

Lee told Vanity Fair that Wong “did not hold back” as an actress and even broke out into hives after filming the season finale. “She had been holding so much of the toxicity of this character inside of her,” Lee said, citing “The Sopranos” as his main influence for the tone of the series.

“Beef” premieres April 6 on Netflix. Check out the first-look photos below.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.