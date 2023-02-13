Bella Ramsey Wore a Chest Binder for ’90 Percent’ of ‘Last of Us’ Shoot

Ramsey and co-star Pedro Pascal bonded over discussing the "whole spectrum" of gender and sexuality on set.

Bella Ramsey is opening up since coming out as non-binary in January.

The “Last of Us” actor, who has opted to use she/her pronouns in recent interviews, revealed that she wore a chest binder “90 percent” of production for the hit HBO series.

“Which probably isn’t healthy, like please bind safely,” Ramsey told GQ UK.

A chest binder is frequently used by people who are transitioning to bind the chest area.

“This is what bothers me more than pronouns: being called a ‘young woman’ or a ‘powerful young woman’, ‘young lady,’ but I’m just not [that],” Ramsey said. “‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ I was in dresses. ‘Young Elizabeth,’ I was in a corset. And I felt super powerful in that. Playing these more feminine characters is a chance to be something so opposite to myself, and it’s really fun.”

Ramsey added that she quickly bonded on “The Last of Us” set with co-star Pedro Pascal, whose sister is transgender. Ramsey said Pascal was “super supportive” and frequently discussed gender and sexuality with her. “And they weren’t always deep: they could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum,” Ramsey said. “We were just very honest and open with each other.”

The “Game of Thrones” alum previously told The New York Times that “my gender has always been very fluid” over the years.

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it,” Ramsey said, “but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting.”

Ramsey added, “I’m very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.” Ramsey’s “Game of Thrones” co-star Maisie Williams addressed how she “resented” the series during puberty. “I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming,” Williams said. “And then I also resented my body because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated.” Williams had to wear a “strap to reverse puberty” when her character Arya pretended to be male. “I was about 15 years old — like, I kind of just want a boyfriend, honestly,” Williams said at the time. “I don’t want to wear this.”

