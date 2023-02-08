Ben Shapiro Slammed for Wondering Where the Zombies Are in ‘The Last of Us’

According to the conservative pundit, the HBO series has turned "Brokeback Zombie Farm" sans the undead.

Ben Shapiro hasn’t shared the sharpest commentary on “The Last of Us.”

Following the groundbreaking third episode of the viral HBO series, the conservative pundit took to Facebook (via The Independent) to share his criticisms about the “Brokeback Zombie Farm” premise.

“It is about two gay dudes who meet and have a relationship in which one grows strawberries for the other, and then they die by not being killed by zombies,” Shapiro captioned, citing the standalone episode titled “Long, Long Time” starring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett as a couple at the start of the apocalypse.

“One gets cancer and decides to essentially euthanize himself,” Shapiro said. “And gay Ron Swanson decides that he is also going to commit suicide at the same time because of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ or ‘Romeo and Romeo’ in this particular case.”

Shapiro added, “It’s all really well produced and it’s beautifully shot. However, here’s the problem with Brokeback Zombie Farm: It’s a zombie show. There are no zombies in this entire episode. There are no zombies in a zombie show. This is worth pointing out. It literally has nothing to do with the plot of the show.”

Shapiro also addressed the series on his Daily Wire talk show “The Ben Shapiro Show” (via YouTube), saying that while he did not play the videogame the series is based on (“because I am not a child”), he admitted that the episode was “historic and important” in terms of representation. “The problem with this episode is that it absolutely does not advance the plot in any way and actually has no consequences,” Shapiro said. “There’s gay Ron Swanson. It’s complete with sex scenes and the whole thing. The entire episode has no zombies and no real threat and it’s about two gay dudes who meet.”

The Republican reporter was slammed on social media, with critics calling out the “brain-dead” response to the emotional episode.

“Ben Shapiro fails to understand TLOU is not a ‘zombie show,’ it is about human relations in a post apocalyptic setting,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “If you think ‘The Last of Us’ is about zombies then you’re as brain-dead as one. It’s always been a story about love under circumstances that push people to the brink, about the extremes of light and dark humanity is capable of.”

“The Last of Us” director Peter Hoar similarly told Inverse that the plotline for the third episode was in place to “trick” audiences into watching a queer love story.

“Sometimes you have to sort of trick the rest of the world into watching these things before they’re like, ‘Oh, my God, it was two guys. I just realized,'” Hoar said. “I think then they might understand that it’s all real. It’s just the same love.”

