How Will Ben Stiller Play the ‘Three Identical Strangers’ in Series Based on Acclaimed Doc?

In a casting that raises several questions, Ben Stiller is in final talks to star in “Three Identical Strangers,” a limited series adaptation of the acclaimed documentary film, according to Variety.

The 2018 film, which was directed by Tim Wardle and won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling at the Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of Bobby Shafran, David Kellman, and Eddy Galland — three identical triplets who meet by chance as adults, and the revelation of the undisclosed scientific experiment that separated them by birth. Upon its release, “Three Identical Strangers” received positive reviews, and made the shortlist for the Oscars’ Best Documentary Feature category.

Stiller will play all three of the brothers as adults. What makes his casting unusual is that Galland died by suicide in 1995, when he was 34. Stiller is currently 57, nearly 25 years older than Galland was at time of death. In addition, the meat of the documentary focuses on the three brothers’ lives as young men, after they became minor media celebrities following their reunion in their 20s. It’s unclear if Stiller will play the three men during their time in college, where the documentary’s story begins, and if digital de-aging will be involved.

The limited series adaptation comes from Amy Lippman, best known as the creator of “Party of Five” and her work on “Masters of Sex,” “In Treatment,” and “LA Law.” She will showrun and executive produce the series with Stiller via Red Hour Films. Additional executive producers include Wardle, Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Marcy Ross, Piers Vellacott, Dimitri Doganis, and Emmeline Yang Hankins. Sony Pictures Television produces with SK Global and TriStar Television.

Although Stiller hasn’t acted on TV extensively outside of his short-lived but Emmy-winning sketch series “The Ben Stiller Show” in 1993, the actor has been active as a producer and director on television. Most recently, he executive produced Apple TV+’s “Severance” and Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora,” and directed episodes of both, receiving Emmy nominations for his work. Stiller’s most recent acting credits include cameos in “Hubie Halloween” and “Bros,” the 2021 rom-com “Locked Down,” the 2017 film “The Meyerowitz Stories,” and “Zoolander 2” in 2016.

