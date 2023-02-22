Brian Cox Calls ‘Succession’ Co-Star Jeremy Strong’s Method Acting ‘F*cking Annoying’: He Needs to Relax

"When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift," Cox said of Strong. "Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?"

Brian Cox just wants Jeremy Strong to chill out.

The “Succession” co-stars who play a rocky father-son duo on the Emmy-winning HBO series have publicly debated the merits of Method acting, with Cox continuously warning Strong in the press about the pitfalls of over-committing to a character.

In a new Town & Country cover story, Cox called Strong’s Method acting “fucking annoying,” adding, “Don’t get me going on it.”

Cox said, “He’s a very good actor, and the rest of the ensemble is all OK with this. But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set. He’s still that guy, because he feels if he went somewhere else he’d lose it. But he won’t!”

Cox added, “Strong is talented. He’s fucking gifted. When you’ve got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?”

The onscreen patriarch previously said in a now-infamous New Yorker profile that while Strong gets “pretty tremendous” results from going Method, Cox is concerned about the effects of Strong’s dedication. “I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare,” he said in 2021.

Strong himself recently addressed the ongoing debate over his acting process in a GQ cover story.

“Everyone’s entitled to have their feelings,” Strong said. “I also think Brian Cox, for example, he’s earned the right to say whatever the fuck he wants. There was no need to address that or do damage control. I feel a lot of love for my siblings and my father on the show. And it is like a family in the sense that, and I’m sure they would say this, too, you don’t always like the people that you love. I do always respect them.”

He added, “I saw that Brian Cox also said, in a follow-up interview, that ‘there is a certain amount of pain at the root of Jeremy, and I just feel for that pain.’ You know, I don’t think so. I don’t think there is. There’s certainly a lot of pain in Kendall, and I haven’t really met Brian outside of the confines of that.”

