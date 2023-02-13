Bryan Cranston Would Only Join ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Movie If It’s a ‘Great Idea’: ‘I Don’t Need a Job’

"I’ve got plenty of jobs. I don’t need it," Cranston said, "but I’d want it if it was a great idea."

Bryan Cranston is setting the record straight on “Malcolm in the Middle” movie rumors.

Cranston, who played suburban dad Hal in the Emmy-winning series from 2000 to 2006, addressed the long-standing reunion buzz which was reignited in October 2022 by breakout series lead Frankie Muniz. The cast also included Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, and James and Lukas Rodriguez.

“It’s a possibility,” Cranston told The Independent, adding that he spoke with series creator Linwood Boomer months prior about a possible movie. “He said he would think about it, and he got his writers together. If they can come up with a great idea, a legitimate idea, then he’ll pursue it. But if not, then nah.”

Cranston added, “I don’t need a job. I’ve got plenty of jobs. I don’t need it, but I’d want it if it was a great idea.”

The “You Honor” star called the “Malcolm in the Middle” series “seven years of glory” that included “going to work every day and making yourself and others laugh.”

Cranston previously told E! News in January 2023 that a possible reunion movie would “explore what happened to this family 20 years later” of the beloved sitcom clan. “I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do,” he said at the time.

Former co-star Muniz, who is now a NASCAR driver, earlier revealed that Cranston was “kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling.”

In the meantime, Cranston recently reprised another one of his iconic roles, “Breaking Bad” lead character Walter White for a 2023 Super Bowl commercial alongside Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman. The duo also appeared in Season 6 of prequel spin-off “Better Call Saul.” Cranston did not star in “Breaking Bad” sequel film “El Camino” despite his character being referenced.

“I was content with the end of ‘Breaking Bad,'” Cranston said in August 2020. “I thought it was the perfect ending. I know I’m biased, but I don’t recall seeing the ending of a show that was so well-constructed, satisfying, and legitimate. Everything just seemed to fall into place so extraordinarily well.”

