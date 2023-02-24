Chloë Sevigny Still Has ‘Intense’ Insecurity Over Remark from Richard Avedon When She Was a Teen

The photographer insisted she hide one side of her face from the camera. "Can you imagine saying that to a 19-year-old?"

Chloë Sevigny isn’t a kid in the spotlight anymore, but the scars of growing up onscreen still endure.

The “Kids” breakout icon reflected on being told as a teenager by famed fashion photographer Richard Avedon that she should hide the “left side” of her face and angle it away from the camera. “Can you imagine saying that to a 19-year-old?” Sevigny remembered during an Allure cover story.

The “Bones and All” actress also detailed that British Vogue photographer David Bailey also advised her to only share her right side. The feedback from both artists left lasting effects on Sevigny.

“Even right now, I would have preferred to sit in that seat because then you would have been looking at my left side,” she said. “It informs so many parts of my life, like, when I go to dinner, when I’m rehearsing and blocking a scene, I always favor this side. It’s intense.”

The “Poker Face” actress added, “I read this book called ‘The Broken Mirror’ about body dysmorphia because I feel like I might have…,” she said, before trailing off.

Sevigny also has to deal with aging onscreen. While she may have a skincare routine even Patrick Bateman would envy, the “American Psycho” alum noted that “this high-def TV is not doing anybody any favors. Even the young people. You can tell when people have uppers but don’t have lowers.”

Sevigny admitted, “It’s too hard to get old onscreen. It’s not fun. I’m not opposed to bits and bobs here and there,” referencing Botox and filler.

Sevigny’s “Feud” Season 2 co-star Naomi Watts recently addressed the threat that her career would be over once she was considered “unfuckable” by Hollywood standards.

“I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because it’s all over at 40 when you become unfuckable,’” Watts told Entertainment Weekly. “And I’m like, ‘What? What does that mean exactly?’ Then you think about it, and you go, ‘Oh, right. When you are no longer reproductive, when those organs are no longer functioning, you are not sexy, so, therefore, you are not hirable.’ That just made me so mad…We’ve got important and powerful experiences at this age that we should feel proud of.”

