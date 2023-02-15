‘Creed III’ New Trailer Sees Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Work Up a Sweat — Watch

The "Rocky" spinoff franchise's third film releases in theaters March 3.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors are getting their gains in. The final trailer for “Creed III” dropped Wednesday, showcasing the two stars in training montages and some knockout fights.

The third installment in the “Rocky” spinoff film series stars Jordan as the title character, boxing star Adonis Creed. Now thriving in his career and family life, Adonis reunites with Damian (Majors) a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy who served a long prison sentence and is eager to prove himself in the ring. The two quickly develop a bitter and intense rivalry, one that forces Adonis to face his past mistakes.

“Creed III” follows the first two films in the “Rocky” follow-up series, which released in 2015 and 2018 to positive reviews and box office success. The film has already screened for critics, with first reactions praising Majors’ performance and Michael B. Jordan’s work in his directorial feature debut.

Michael B. Jordan, in his directorial debut, does an admirable job directing CREED 3. His performance though ranks among his best & the IMAX-shot boxing scenes are distinctively awesome. Jonathan Majors brings raw power & charisma to a personal story of two friends turned enemies pic.twitter.com/TV7REfEhuf — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) February 10, 2023

Creed 3 is an intense emotional journey. Great directorial debut by Michael B Jordan, coupled by amazing performances by both Thompson and the scene stealer Jonathan Majors. Fight scenes are awesome. Few times I was wondering where Rocky was but it never took away from the story. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) February 10, 2023

CREED III is a great directorial debut from MBJ. It adds an air of freshness to the franchise & the fight sequences are next-level with IMAX, though the standout moments are outside the ring. Not sure where the film ranks of the 3, but all are great. #Creed3 #CreedIII pic.twitter.com/myVylWQUi3 — Trey Mangum (@treymangum) February 10, 2023

CREED III is great. MBJ… good director! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 10, 2023

#Creed3 is solid enough. Especially dug exploring this particular stage of Adonis’ career/life. Loved the addition of Mila Davis-Kent and, my god, Jonathan Majors is ferocious. Haven’t seen Ant-Man yet but going from seeing him in Magazine Dreams to this is really something else. pic.twitter.com/QSK2B8b5yy — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) February 10, 2023

Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad all reprise their roles from the first two films in the sequel. Jordan directs “Creed III,” following the first two films’ directors Steven Caple Jr. and Ryan Coogler. Coogler developed the story of the film with his brother Keenan Coogler, who wrote the screenplay with Zach Baylin. The film is the first in the “Rocky” franchise without Sylvester Stallone as the iconic boxing hero, although he still produces with Jordan, Coogler, Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Elizabeth Raposo, and Jonathan Glickman. MGM Pictures distributes the film.

“Creed III” spars its way into theaters on March 3. Watch the new trailer below.

