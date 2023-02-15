×
‘Creed III’ New Trailer Sees Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Work Up a Sweat — Watch

The "Rocky" spinoff franchise's third film releases in theaters March 3.

Michael B. Jordan in "Creed III"

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors are getting their gains in. The final trailer for “Creed III” dropped Wednesday, showcasing the two stars in training montages and some knockout fights.

The third installment in the “Rocky” spinoff film series stars Jordan as the title character, boxing star Adonis Creed. Now thriving in his career and family life, Adonis reunites with Damian (Majors) a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy who served a long prison sentence and is eager to prove himself in the ring. The two quickly develop a bitter and intense rivalry, one that forces Adonis to face his past mistakes.

“Creed III” follows the first two films in the “Rocky” follow-up series, which released in 2015 and 2018 to positive reviews and box office success. The film has already screened for critics, with first reactions praising Majors’ performance and Michael B. Jordan’s work in his directorial feature debut.

Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad all reprise their roles from the first two films in the sequel. Jordan directs “Creed III,” following the first two films’ directors Steven Caple Jr. and Ryan Coogler. Coogler developed the story of the film with his brother Keenan Coogler, who wrote the screenplay with Zach Baylin. The film is the first in the “Rocky” franchise without Sylvester Stallone as the iconic boxing hero, although he still produces with Jordan, Coogler, Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Elizabeth Raposo, and Jonathan Glickman. MGM Pictures distributes the film.

“Creed III” spars its way into theaters on March 3. Watch the new trailer below.

Film


