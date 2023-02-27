David Byrne and Stephanie Hsu to Perform at the Oscars

Son Lux will also perform the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" original song "This Is a Life" at the March 12 ceremony.

It only happens Once in a Lifetime: David Byrne is performing at the Oscars. The beloved Talking Heads frontman will take the stage at the Academy Awards on March 12 to perform “This Is a Life,” his Oscar-nominated song from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Byrne — who previously won an Oscar in 1987 for penning the score to “The Last Emperor” — will perform the song with Stephanie Hsu, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the ceremony for her role as Joy/Jabu in “Everything Everywhere.” Also on deck for the performance is Son Lux, the experimental music trio that received an Oscar nomination for penning the “Everything Everywhere” original score.

Byrne and Son Lux frontman Ryan Lott wrote the lyrics for “This Is a Life” and co-wrote the music with alt-rock darling Mitski, who sings the version of the song in the film. Sadly Mitski, known for her acclaimed albums like “Be the Cowboy” and “Laurel Hell,” will apparently not be present at the ceremony, with Hsu — a trained singer and a former member of “The SpongeBob Musical’s” original Broadway cast — taking her place in the performance.

The announcement comes a day after Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s action comedy cleaned up at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Hsu’s co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis all scoring individual wins and the film itself taking the top ensemble prize. The film is nominated for 11 awards at the Oscars, the most of any at the ceremony.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cohort is the third Best Original Song performance to be officially announced out of the ceremony. Last week, it was confirmed that perennial Best Original Song bridesmaid Diane Warren — on her 14th competitive nomination with zero wins — will perform her song “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like A Woman” at the ceremony; “Purple Hearts” star Sofia Carson, who sang “Encanto” song “Dos Oruguitas” on last year’s telecast, will accompany her. And Rihanna will make her first post-Super Bowl appearance to perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the ceremony.

The two remaining Best Original Song nominees that have not had performances announced are “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga’s credits song from “Top Gun: Maverick,” and the “RRR” banger “Naatu Naatu” by M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose. Typically, all five nominees in the category are performed at the ceremony; last year, the only omission was “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” after performer Van Morrison declined to attend.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast worldwide March 12. Jimmy Kimmel hosts the ceremony, after headlining the 2017 and 2018 editions, while Glenn Weiss, Ricky Kirshner, and Molly McNearney executive produce.

