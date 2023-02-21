David Harbour: ‘It’s Definitely Time’ for ‘Stranger Things’ to End

"We've all grown up," Harbour said. "It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects."

David Harbour is ready to dock his “Stranger Things” arc.

The actor addressed the upcoming fifth and final season of the viral Netflix series, with the upcoming finale almost a decade in the making.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show,” Harbour told Discussing Film. “I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there.”

Harbour continued, “But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

While the Duffer Brothers already have multiple “Stranger Things” spinoffs in the works, the filmmaking duo revealed that their pitch for the final “Stranger Things” season had Netflix executives in tears.

Harbour, who will be balancing filming “Stranger Things” with upcoming MCU film “Thunderbolts” this summer, added that the Netflix series “had to go” since its young cast are getting older.

“We have to get going because the kids are growing up, we got to shoot this thing!” Harbour recalled. “Then ‘Thunderbolts’ came around, and I was terrified. I was like, ‘Oh god, if these things don’t work out, and I can’t do one?’ Luckily, the producers on both really made it work. They went to great lengths to make it work, but it means that I’m going to have to be running back and forth between sets in Atlanta, doing this crazy schedule.”

Harbour previously speculated what the Duffer Brothers might have in store for his “Stranger Things” alter-ego Hopper, wondering if the character will ever find his much-deserved peace.

“But the real question you have to ask yourself is: are the Duffers Dickensian? Or are they Kafka-esque?” Harbour said. “Do they believe in the big turkey dinner at the end of ‘A Christmas Carol’? I wonder myself, you know? I’m very curious to see how it unfolds.”

