‘Dead Ringers’ First Look: Rachel Weisz Plays Twins in Amazon’s Cronenberg Remake

The psychological thriller series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 21.

Less than a year after David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” made a splash at Cannes, one of the body-horror master’s most famous films is getting the streaming TV treatment. “Dead Ringers,” a six-episode remake of the Canadian filmmaker’s 1988 feature, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 21, it was announced Tuesday. (TVLine first shared the news.)

Rachel Weisz stars in the series as Beverly and Elliot Mantle, two identical twin sisters who both work as gynecologists and operate a successful OBGYN clinic. In the original ’80s film, Beverly and Elliot were male twins portrayed by Jeremy Irons. Like the film, the series will explore Beverly and Elliot’s messy, co-dependent relationship, and how the tension it causes eventually pushes both to madness. Weisz is joined in the cast by Britne Oldford, Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, and Jennifer Ehle.

The series was created and written Alice Birch, best known for penning the Sally Rooney television adaptations “Normal People” and “Conversations for Friends,” as well as her work on the screenplays of “Lady Macbeth” and “The Wonder,” both starring Florence Pugh. Birch executive produces alongside Sean Durkin, the director behind “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “The Nest,” and the upcoming Zac Efron film “The Iron Claw.” Durkin will also direct several episodes of the series, with Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans, and Lauren Wolkstein rounding out the series’ directing lineup. The series is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Morgan Creek Entertainment, and Amazon Studios.

Related Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz Set 'The Lobster' Reunion with Todd Solondz's Twist on Oedipus

Anonymous Oscar Ballot: Director Votes for Comedic Richard E. Grant and Rachel Weisz Related Oscars 2023: Best Editing Predictions

From 'Nymphomaniac' to 'Little Ashes': Unsimulated Sex Scenes in 35 Films

“Dead Ringers” is Weisz’s first starring role in a TV series since the 1993 BBC miniseries “Scarlet and Black,” which also featured Ewan McGregor. The British actor — and Oscar winner for 2005’s “The Constant Gardener” — last appeared in 2021’s Marvel action film “Black Widow,” and is known for her work in films like “The Mummy,” “About a Boy,” “The Bourne Legacy,” “Oz: the Great and Powerful,” “The Deep Blue Sea,” “The Fountain,” and “The Favourite.” Aside from “Dead Ringers,” Weisz is also attached to star in Todd Solondz’s upcoming film “Love Child,” reuniting her with her “The Lobster” co-star Colin Farrell.

Check out another first-look image of Weisz in “Dead Ringers” below.

Courtesy of Prime Video

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.