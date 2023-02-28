‘Dead Ringers’ Teaser: Rachel Weisz Self-Destructs in Amazon’s David Cronenberg Remake

Weisz plays twin gynecologists who share everything — career, drugs, lovers — in the teaser featuring Blondie's "Heart of Glass."

Rachel Weisz is doing a double take as twin Dr. Mantles in the gender-swapped reimagining of David Cronenberg’s 1988 psychological thriller, “Dead Ringers.” Weisz plays identical twin sisters Beverly and Elliot Mantle, who both work as gynecologists at a successful OBGYN clinic in the first look at the show.

The Prime Video series is set to explore their toxic co-dependency in a high-pressure profession. Per the official synopsis, in a modern take on Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, “Dead Ringers” will feature Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.

Britne Oldford, Michael Chernus, Poppy Liu, Emily Meade, and Jennifer Ehle round out the cast.

The six-episode limited series is created by Alice Birch (“Normal People,” “The Wonder”). Birch writes and executive produces along with director Sean Durkin (“Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “The Iron Claw“), who helms the first two episodes and co-directed the series finale. Karyn Kusama (“Jennifer’s Body,” “Yellowjackets”), Karena Evans (“P-Valley,” “Snowfall”), and Lauren Wolkstein (“A Friend of the Family”) round out the directing team.

“Dead Ringers” is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Morgan Creek Entertainment, and Amazon Studios. Lead star Weisz also serves as an executive producer on the series. The show marks her first starring role in a TV series since the 1993 BBC miniseries “Scarlet and Black” opposite Ewan McGregor.

Weisz told Vogue that first watching Cronenberg’s “Dead Ringers” is an experience she will never forget. “It was just seared into my memory,” Weisz said. “I liked that it was deeply psychological, deeply twisted, perverse, and thrilling. I think that’s quite fertile territory.”

She continued, “I think there is camp in the original film, but that was something that was really important to us, especially as Brits. I think camp is quite a big part of our culture.”

“Eastern Promises” director David Cronenberg is next set to work with Vincent Cassel again for existential sci-fi afterlife drama “The Shrouds.”

“Dead Ringers” premieres April 21 on Prime Video.

Check out the teaser below.

