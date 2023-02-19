See Who Won Big at the 75th Annual DGA Awards (Winners List Updating Live)

Hollywood's biggest directors face off in a contest that could predict who wins Best Director at next month's Oscars.

With less than a month to go before the Oscars, every award show counts. The next few weeks will see all of the major Hollywood guilds give out their annual awards, ensuring that each department gets its moment in the spotlight. Tonight, directors take center stage as Hollywood convenes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the Directors Guild of America Awards.

The ceremony honors outstanding achievement in both film and television directing, and the former category is often seen as predicting the Best Director winner at the Academy Awards. Four of the five Best Director nominees are competing in the Feature Film category tonight: Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Todd Field (“TÁR”), and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). “Triangle of Sadness” director Ruben Östlund is not nominated, with “Top Gun: Maverick” helmer Joseph Kosinski taking his place.

Keep reading for a complete list of the Director’s Guild of America Awards nominees. Winners will be updated in bold as they are announced.

Feature Film

Todd Field, “TÁR” (Focus Features)

Joseph Kosinski, “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

First-Time Feature Film Director

Alice Diop, “Saint Omer” (Neon Rated)

Audrey Diwan, “Happening” (IFC Films)

John Patton Ford, “Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions/Vertical)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, “Murina” (Kino Lorber)

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun” (A24)

Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” – “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul” – “Waterworks” (AMC)

Sam Levinson, “Euphoria” – “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

Aoife McArdle, “Severance” – “Hide and Seek” (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller, “Severance” – “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Comedy Series

Tim Burton, “Wednesday” – “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Netflix)

Bill Hader, “Barry” – “710N” (HBO)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Amazon Prime Video)

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” – “Review” (Hulu)

Mike White, “The White Lotus” – “BYG” (HBO)

Movies for Television and Limited Series

Eric Appel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)

Deborah Chow, “ Obi Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

Jeremy Podeswa, “Station Eleven” – “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max)

Helen Shaver, “Station Eleven” – “Who’s There?”” (HBO Max)

Tom Verica, “Inventing Anna” – “The Devil Wore Anna” (Netflix)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming)

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time With Bill Maher,” “Episode 2010” (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Episode 1333” (CBS)

David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs ‘You and Me on the Rock’” (Comedy Central)

Liz Patrick, “Saturday Night Live,” “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Afghanistan” (HBO)

Variety Talk/News/Sports (Specials)

Ian Berger, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy” (Comedy Central)

Hamish Hamilton, “Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022” (NBC)

James Merryman, “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” (ABC)

Marcus Raboy, “Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart” (PBS)

Glenn P. Weiss, “The 75th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Reality Programs

Joseph H. Guidry, “The Big Brunch,” “Carb Loading Brunch” (HBO Max)

Carrie Havel, “The Go Big Show” – “Only One Can Win” (TBS)

Rich Kim, “Lego Masters” – “Jurass-brick World” (FOX)

Michael Shea, “FBoy Island” – “Do You Like Cats?” (HBO Max)

Ben Simms, “Running Wilds with Bear Grylls” – “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)

Children’s Programs

Tim Federle, “Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

Bonnie Hunt, “Amber Brown” – “I, Amber Brown” (Apple TV+)

Dean Israelite, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” – “The Tale of Room 13” (Nickelodeon)

Michael Lembeck, “Snow Day The Musical” (Paramount+)

Anne Renton, “Best Foot Forward” – “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

Documentary

Sara Dosa, “Fire of Love” (National Geographic)

Matthew Heineman, “Retrograde” (Disney+)

Laura Poitras, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

Daniel Roher, “Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Shaunak Sen, “All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary/Sideshow)

Commercials

Juan Cabral (MJZ)

Kim Gehrig (Somesuch, Inc.)

Craig Gillespie (MJZ)

David Shane (O Positive, LLC)

Ivan Zachariáš (SMUGGLER)

