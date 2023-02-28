Diego Calva Teases ‘Pretty Hot Scenes’ with Jacob Elordi in New Daisy Edgar-Jones Movie

Calva also said Elordi "loves Tennessee Williams, he loves Chekhov. He's not the guy you maybe think he is."

Diego Calva and Jacob Elordi are ready to get it on.

The “Babylon” breakout star and “Euphoria” heartthrob are set to star in Daniel Minahan’s adaptation of “On Swift Horses.” Calva teased to Variety that he has some “pretty hot scenes” with Elordi.

“It was so cool to work with him. He’s obsessed with photography, he’s obsessed with old plays,” Calva said of his co-star Elordi. “He loves Tennessee Williams, he loves Chekhov. He’s not the guy you maybe think he is. He’s such a cool actor. He’s just amazing. I feel very proud.”

He added, “I don’t know if I can say this but we are going to have pretty hot scenes in this movie…You have to wait. But I think it will be a pretty cool movie.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Calle, and Will Poulter also star. The film is based on the novel by Shannon Pufahl which follows a newlywed couple who are caught up in a love triangle following the Korean War.

“I feel very proud. It’s my second lead character in an American movie,” Calva continued. “Daniel Minahan, the director, he directed shows like ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘House of Cards,’ he directed ‘Six Feet Under,’ one of my favorite shows. And I’m acting with Jacob Elordi, with Daisy Edgar-Jones, with Sasha Calle also. Let’s see what happens. And after that, go back to Mexico and make movies there.”

Calva is already set to star in upcoming films “Dreamer” and “A Ciegas,” as well as Mexico City-based TV series “Midnight Family.”

“I have one foot in Hollywood right now, and I was invited to this beautiful Hollywood party,” Calva told IndieWire. “I plan to stay and keep working with people that I admire, that I dreamt to work with when I was a little kid. But at the same time, I want to try to build a career back in Latin America too, and to go to Mexico and tell stories that matter to me in a lot of ways.”

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi travels back in time for two upcoming projects: TV series “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” set during World War II, and Sofia Coppola’s Elvis Presley biopic “Priscilla.” The “Kissing Booth” alum also stars opposite Rosamund Pike and Barry Keoghan in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn,” produced by Calva’s “Babylon” co-star Margot Robbie through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

