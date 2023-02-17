Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2023

It's officially Star Wars season, with new episodes of "The Bad Batch" as well as the return of "The Mandalorian."

On the heels of the latest Marvel premiere and “Wakanda Forever” breaking records for Disney+, the streamer switches gears for the month of March to a galaxy far, far away. That’s right: It’s Star Wars season on streaming, with more new episodes of “The Bad Batch” as well as the long-anticipated Season 3 premiere of “The Mandalorian.”

Season 3 picks up with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his adorable charge Grogu, who shared an emotional goodbye at the end of Season 2 but reunited in “The Book of Boba Fett.” Din sets out to unlock the secrets of Mandalore, including his possession of the Dark Saber and its complicated connections to the family of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). None of this would have fazed Din a short time ago, when he was a ruthless bounty hunter who adopted Mandalorian traditions, but now he has someone to protect — and the power of the Force at his side.

“The Mandalorian” premieres March 1 on Disney+. Read on for everything else coming to the platform in March.

March 1

– “Eureka!” (Season 1, 4 episodes)

– “Going Fur Gold” (Season 1)

– “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 11)

– “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3 Premiere)

March 3

– “Dino Death Match”

– “The Next Mega Tsunami”

March 8

– “Africa’s Deadliest” (Seasons 2-5)

– “Chibiverse” (S1)

– “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (S1, 5 episodes)

– “Mpower” (All Episodes)

– “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” (Season 2, 4 episodes)

– “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 12)

– “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 2)

March 10

– “Chang Can Dunk”

March 14

– “Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic” (Livestream)

March 15

– “Doogie Howser, M.D.” (Seasons 1-4)

– “Engineering Connections” (Season 1 & 2)

– “Firebuds” (Season 1, 4 episodes)

– “Kiff” (Season 1, 6 episodes)

– “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 13)

– “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 3)

– “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Season 2 Premiere)

March 17

– “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman”

– “Hippo VS. Croc”

March 22

– “How to Win at Everything” (Season 1)

– “Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes” (Season 1, 4 episodes)

– “Restaurants at the End of the World” (Season 1)

– “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 4)

– “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 14)

– “Superstructures: Engineering Marvels” (Season 1)

March 24

– “Witness Disaster”

March 25

– “Saturdays” (Season 1, 6 episodes)

– “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” (Season 3)

March 29

– “Crimes Against Nature” (Season 2)

– “Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse” (Season 2, 4 episodes)

– “Incredibly Small World” (S1)

– “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 2, Episode 15)

– “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” (Season 3, Episode 5)

March 31

– “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” (Season 2 Premiere)

– “Prom Pact”

– “Worst Weather Ever?”

