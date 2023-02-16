Elizabeth Banks Questions AMC Theatres’ Seat Pricing Changes: ‘I Don’t Really Get It’

"I just want to make sure that we are creating as much access to our entertainment as we can," the "Cocaine Bear" director said.

Elizabeth Banks is responding to the AMC Theatres price tier shake-up.

One week after the national theater chain unveiled a tiered pricing model that upcharges for ideal theater seats, the “Cocaine Bear” director said it’s a head-scratching move from theaters.

“I don’t really get it,” Banks told Insider. “I think the business model for everything in entertainment is in flux right now, so I understand that people are being creative where they can.”

Banks added, “I just want to make sure that the widest audience gets to see the widest amount of movies. So for me, it’s about access. I just want to make sure that we are creating as much access to our entertainment as we can. That’s what I’m more concerned with.”

Banks’ comments fall in line with “Lord of the Rings” and “Yellowjackets” star Elijah Wood, who slammed the theater chain for having a disparity in price models for audiences.

“The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income,” Wood tweeted.

Related Elizabeth Banks Was Interested in Directing 'Thor: Ragnarok' but 'No One Called Me' Back

AMC Theatres Adds Former Sundance CEO Keri Putnam to Its Board Related Martin Scorsese's Favorite Movies: 57 Films the Director Wants You to See

'RRR' and 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Challenge Lady Gaga and Rihanna for Best Original Song

The AMC initiative began February 10 at select locations in New York City, Chicago, and Kansas City. An AMC spokesperson confirmed that all AMC Theatres locations with reserved seating policies will follow suit by the end of the year.

The initiative has three pricing tiers. Standard Sightline is described as “seats that are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket,” per AMC. For those who like to sit in the front row, that qualifies you for Value Sightline, or seats “in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium,” “available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats.” Value Sightline is only available to those with an AMC Stubs membership, including the free tier.

The third option is the premium-priced Preferred Sightline, or the coveted seats “in the middle of the auditorium,” “priced at a premium to standard sightline seats.” If you are a paying AMC Stubs A-List member (at a cost of $19.95-$24.95 per month), you can reserve Preferred Sightline at no additional cost. For everyone else, it’s an additional $1-$2.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.