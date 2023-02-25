Evangeline Lilly Told Michael Douglas He Was a ‘GILF’ on ‘Ant-Man’ Set: He Had ‘No Idea’ What That Was

"It's a grandpa I'd like to f**k," Lilly said of Michael Douglas.

Evangeline Lilly is just following her basic instinct when it comes to respecting two legendary heartthrobs.

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actress said she told co-stars Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer that they are “GILFs,” also known as “grandparents I’d like” to be, uh, intimate with. The only issue with her big NSFW compliment? Douglas had no idea what it meant.

“There was this day on set, we were doing a scene in a restaurant and we were in a waiting room, so they filmed the waiting room with extras and there were children. I turned to Michael and Michelle and I said, ‘You know, you guys are real GILFs,'” Lilly recalled during the “The Jonathan Ross Show” (via The Daily Mail). “Michael had no idea. He said, ‘What’s a GILF?’ Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children I went, ‘It’s a grandpa I’d like to fuck.'”

Lilly continued, “And then immediately realized I’d told Michael Douglas I’d like to fuck him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids, oops!”

The “Lost” alum added that both Douglas and Pfeiffer are “so cool.”

“You don’t want to meet your icons because you’re afraid they’re going to disappoint,” Lilly said, “and the three of them [with Bill Murray] are cooler than you think they are. They’re amazing.”

Of course, the “Romancing the Stone” actor Douglas and “Scarface” icon Pfeiffer are Hollywood icons who have had their fair share of sex symbol status stories.

Pfeiffer recently responded to the enduring admiration for her signature sensual character, Catwoman in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” who knows her way around spandex and a whip. “It really is like this character has nine lives,” Pfeiffer told IndieWire. “It just keeps kind of coming back.”

As for her role in the MCU, Pfeiffer added, “I loved the first ‘Ant-Man.’ The tone of it was so unusual, so unexpected, for one of these kinds of films. It was just really smart and really funny. They’re fun, they’re challenging. Sometimes you’re on the set and you’re in front of the green screen and you’re in this suit, you can’t move in and you’re acting to nothing, and you’re kind of like, ‘Why am I doing this? What is this?’ But at the end of the day, it’s a lot of fun.”

