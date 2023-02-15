‘Extrapolations’ Trailer: What’s Going on with the Stacked Cast for Apple’s Climate Change Drama?

Meryl Streep, Forest Whitaker, Kit Harington, Matthew Rhys, Sienna Miller, Heather Graham, and many, many more show up in the first look.

The cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series “Extrapolations” puts the star in star-studded, the sort of ensemble only a streamer’s deep pockets could shell out for.

The eight-episode omnibus series hails from writer, director, and executive producer Scott Z. Burns of “Contagion” and “The Report” fame. Apple TV+ released the first trailer today, and the series features the likes of, here we go: Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett, and MaameYaa Boafo.

Per the official synopsis, “Extrapolations” is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

Related Billy Crudup's 'Hello Tomorrow' Shoots for the Moon and Gets Lost in the Stars

Timothée Chalamet Feels His Talent Is Overlooked by Apple TV+ in Latest Ad Spot Related With No Studio Entries, Best Animated Short Is an Open Race for Indies and International Titles

Oscars 2023: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

Many of the actors listed above have previously devoted their talents to telling stories surrounding the ticking time clock of climate change and its effects on our world. Streep, for one, who’s also someone you rarely see on TV, recently played a cracked-up president willfully ignorant of the world’s impending doom in Adam McKay’s Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.”

Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes and produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, “Extrapolations” will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, March 17, 2023, followed by one new episode every Friday through April 21, 2023.

The series marks another partnership for Apple TV+ and Media Res, joining “The Morning Show” and “Pachinko.”

The series will premiere alongside many other Apple Originals also set to make their global debut soon on Apple TV+, including “Hello Tomorrow!,” “Liaison,” “The Big Door Prize,” “Schmigadoon!” Season 2, “Liaison,” “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy,” “The Last Thing He Told Me,” “The Afterparty” Season 2, “City on Fire,” “Swagger” Season 2, “Ted Lasso” Season 3, and more.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.