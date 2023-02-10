‘Fast X’ Trailer: Vin Diesel Battles Jason Momoa in Epic ‘Fast and Furious’ Showdown

Rita Moreno and Brie Larson join the franchise, with returning stars Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Michelle Rodriguez.

Vin Diesel is revving his engine for the beginning of the end.

The “Fast and Furious” icon leads upcoming installment “Fast X,” the first half of the two-part finale to the franchise. “Fast and Furious” mainstays Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel also reprise their respective roles, with Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and Cardi B also returning.

Rita Moreno joins Diesel’s “familia” as his onscreen grandmother, with Brie Larson also joining the cast. Jason Momoa, however, has confirmed he will be one of the many baddies in the high-speed action film, telling Variety, “I get to be the bad guy, finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while.”

Momoa added of his character, “He’s very sadistic and androgynous, and he’s a bit of a peacock. He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

Per the official synopsis for “Fast X,” Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his crew must seek help in their fight against Cipher (Theron) when she recruits Dante (Momoa), a mysterious new adversary. The logline teases that the “end of the road begins” with the new film.

“Fast X” is directed by “Lupin” and “Now You See Me” helmer Louis Leterrier after “Fast and Furious” franchise director Justin Lin departed the production, allegedly over a rumored argument with lead star Diesel.

“Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases,” Lin said. “On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the ‘Fast’ family.”

Last month, Diesel took to Instagram to unveil the poster for the film with the caption, “We’re almost there…We can’t wait to share a taste of what’s coming…” Meadow Walker, the daughter of late “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker, commented, “I love you. My family forever and always.”

“Fast X” premieres May 19, 2023 in theaters from Universal Pictures.

Check out the trailer below.

