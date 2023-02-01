‘Frasier’ Revival to Be Set in Boston, Returning to ‘Cheers’ Roots

"Cheers" co-creator James Burrows is set to direct the first two episodes of the Paramount+ spin-off reboot.

Frasier Crane is having his tossed salad and scrambled eggs Northeast-style once again.

The “Frasier” revival series, set at Paramount+, announced that the adventures of psychiatrist Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) will bring him back to the city of Boston. Frasier originally appeared in Boston-set “Cheers” before moving to Seattle ahead of spin-off “Frasier.”

“Cheers” co-creator and executive producer James Burrows will helm the first two episodes of the “Frasier” reboot, with the pilot set to be taped Friday, February 3 in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, as IndieWire can confirm. Burrows also directed the original first “Frasier” episode in 1993 titled “The Good Son.”

The official logline for the “Frasier” reboot teases that the titular character will embark on the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

Billed as a “sequel series” to the original sitcom, the updated “Frasier” has since recast Frasier’s son Frederick, with Jack Cutmore-Scott (“Oppenheimer,” “Tenet”) taking over the role from Trevor Einhorn. The cast also includes new characters played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, and Jess Salguerio. Anders Keith stars as Niles Crane’s son David, however David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s brother Niles, will not be returning.

“Frasier” debuted in September 1993 and ran until May 2004. The critically acclaimed NBC series won a total of 37 Emmys across its 11 year-run, making history at the time. The “Frasier” finale saw Frasier (Grammer) deciding to fly to Chicago to pursue his love interest (Laura Linney) instead of take a job in San Francisco.

The “Frasier” revival is set to debut on Paramount+ in 2023. Lead star Grammer is executive producing the series along with screenwriters writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life In Pieces”). Additional executive producers include Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The new “Frasier” comes from CBS Studios along with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

“He’s our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges, and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that,” Grammer said of the character. “I’m really very excited about it, and we’ll certainly always honor the past.”

