Gina Carano’s Character Remains ‘Part of the World’ of ‘The Mandalorian,’ Even After Actress’ Firing

Gina Carano’s Cara Dune remains part of “The Mandalorian,” according to the Disney+ series’ team, despite the actress’ firing.

After Carano was axed by Lucasfilm in February 2021 over controversial political social media comments, the actress said audiences “can’t cancel us if we don’t let them” and announced the production of her own film in partnership with Ben Shapiro.

However, Carano returned to “The Mandalorian” as Cara Dune for a handful of Season 2 episodes — including an integral part in the finale where she helps Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) rescue Grogu aka Baby Yoda.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world. It had to be addressed in the creative and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that,” executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa told Deadline. “It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu — so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

“The Mandalorian” producer and Lucasfilm creative director Dave Filoni responded to whether Carano will be back again for the upcoming Season 3.

“It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it — many characters are fighting for their screen time,” Filoni said. “We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that.”

He continued, “Now Season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale. [There’s] different characters he’s met since Bo-Katan take a lot more prominence, which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically.”

While Cara Dune is a “great character,” she’s one of many that exists in the “great galaxy” built in the “Star Wars” universe.

“The hardest thing is finding time and space for everyone out there,” Filoni said. “George [Lucas] used to talk about when he was making the prequels, he had so many great characters and they all wanted screen time. How do you do it when your job is to tell the story of Anakin Skywalker? I relate to that.”

Filoni concluded, “‘The Mandalorian’ in the title is the story about the Mandalorian and his people.”

Lucasfilm announced in 2021 that Carano is “not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano alleged that she found out she was fired only through the Disney social media post.

