‘Ginny and Georgia’ Mocked by ‘SNL,’ but Season 2 Enters Netflix’s All-Time English Series Chart

The soapy series booted "13 Reasons Why" from Netflix's chart.

Right on the heels of being poked fun at by “Saturday Night Live,” “Ginny & Georgia” has entered the top echelon of Netflix viewership. Season 2 of the mother-daughter series has reached Netflix’s Top 10 list of English TV seasons at No. 10.

Season 2 of the series, which premiered all eight episodes on January 5, has reached a total of 504.77 million hours watched in its fifth week of availability, according to numbers provided by Netflix. The streamer additionally estimates that 56 million households watched the season, although that’s based on its total hours viewed divided by its roughly 9 hour runtime. The show’s ascent means Season 2 of “13 Reasons Why,” another teen series, has been booted from the all-time list.

On Netflix’s chart dated January 30 through February 5, “Ginny & Georgia” Season 2 is at No. 2 behind fantasy show “Lockwood & Co,” with an additional 38.09 million hours viewed. Season 1 of “Ginny & Georgia” also makes the list, logging 22.5 hours watched.

Although “Ginny & Georgia” has been a success — Season 2 debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly English-language TV charts when it premiered with 180 hours viewed, and the series remained at No. 1 on the chart for two more weeks — it was the subject of a playful “Saturday Night Live” sketch this past Saturday, which saw cast member Bowen Yang host a game show related to pop culture trivia. The show, along with other recent titles like Oscar nominee “Women Talking,” was used as an example of the death of the monoculture, as the contestants, including host Pedro Pascal, were completely unfamiliar with the most popular show on Netflix.

The soapy show, created by Sarah Lampert, premiered in February 2021, and stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey as the titular duo, 15-year old Ginny and her young mother Georgia, who move to the fictional town of Wellsbury. The show follows both characters’ struggles to fit in with their new setting, which is complicated by the many crimes in Georgia’s checkered past.

The YA-aimed series’ Season 2 journey to the Top 10 comes after the explosive debut of “Wednesday,” an “Addams Family” spinoff starring Jenna Ortega as the Addams’ teenage daughter. That teen comedy premiered in November and quickly shot up the Netflix charts, eventually logging 1.02 billion hours, becoming the second most viewed English language series on the streamer. Although “Ginny & Georgia’s” viewership isn’t quite as high, its success is another example of how teen-centric series have become one of the bedrocks of Netflix’s business.

Along with “Ginny & Georgia” and “Wednesday,” the all-time English series Top 10 also includes Seasons 3 and 4 of “Stranger Things,” another teen-centric series, with Season 4 topping the list. The rest of the Top 10 is filled out by “Dahmer,” two seasons of “Bridgerton,” “Lucifer” Season 5, “The Witcher” Season 1, and “Inventing Anna.”

The all-time most-viewed Netflix series remains, of course, “Squid Game,” which tops the non-English language chart at 1.65 billion hours. Netflix’s all-time list, which the streamer began publicly updating in June 2021, is based on the number of views over the course of a season’s first 28 days of availability.

Along with Gentry and Howey, “Ginny & Georgia” stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, and Chelsea Clark. The series is produced by Queen Fish Productions, Critical Content, Dynamic Television, and Madica Productions. Executive producers include Lampert, showrunner Debra J. Fisher, Anya Adams, Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, and Daniel March

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.