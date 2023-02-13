‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Super Bowl Trailer: One Last Preview of James Gunn’s Marvel Swan Song

James Gunn's final Marvel film opens in theaters Friday, May 5.

Marvel delighted fans on Sunday night by dropping a surprise trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII. The film sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel returning for one last ride through the cosmos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer puts Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon in the spotlight. Franchise director James Gunn has never tried to hide that the third and final film in the series is centered around Rocket.

“Once I started doing the first ‘Guardians’ movie, I felt drawn to it,” he said in a recent interview. “I felt called to it, if that makes any sense. So I feel very good [about ‘Vol. 3’] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be. And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It’s the biggest blessing of my life…I would’ve been very sad not to complete the trilogy for many reasons, but I just feel very connected to Rocket. I feel like nobody would be able to tell his full story if it wasn’t me.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be James Gunn’s last project with Marvel before he departs to focus on his new gig as co-CEO of DC Studios. But that doesn’t mean that his enthusiasm for the franchise that made him an A-list director has dampened. In a recent Twitter thread, Gunn got nostalgic about his experience working on the three “Guardians” movies.

“The majority of the last 10 years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians,” Gunn wrote. “I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me. It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters — that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens May 5, 2023, only in theaters. You can watch the trailer, which premiered during Super Bowl LVII, below.

