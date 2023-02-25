Jessica Williams Reveals Harrison Ford Picked Sugar Ray Song to Sing on ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford was one of the last major movie stars to avoid doing television, but 2023 has seen him jump onto the small screen in a major way. In addition to starring alongside Helen Mirren in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923,” he’s also taken on his first sitcom role in “Shrinking.” The therapy comedy gives Ford plenty of opportunities to show off his brand of curmudgeonly humor, but he also plays against type in several heartfelt moments — including a scene where he sings the Sugar Ray song “Every Morning” in the car alongside his co-star Jessica Williams.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Williams opened up about the surreal experience of singing carpool karaoke with Ford — and revealed the actor’s role in planning the scene.

“Oh, it was really fun — Sugar Ray with Harrison in the car,” Williams said. “They asked me for a list of songs and a lot of the songs I chose [were] from when we were in middle school growing up in the South Bay. Sugar Ray was definitely up there. I had other ones — ‘Fat Lip’ by Sum 41, ‘Absolutely’ by Nine Days, Michelle Branch ‘Everywhere,’ Avril Lavigne’s ‘Complicated,’ No Doubt’s ‘Just a Girl.'”

While Williams provided the initial suggestions, she made it very clear that Ford has the final say on the “Shrinking” set. The legendary actor picked a song from her list (apparently Indiana Jones is a Sugar Ray fan!) and did his homework to prepare. Williams said she wasn’t sure what to expect from the scene, but Ford showed up ready to deliver an enthusiastic performance.