How to Watch and Stream Super Bowl LVII

Here's how to make sure you don't miss a second of the action when the Eagles take on the Chiefs this weekend.

The biggest day on the football calendar is almost upon us.

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The championship game promises to be one of the most exciting Super Bowl matchups in recent memory, pitting the No. 1 overall seed in both conferences against each other. The Eagles have arguably been the most complete team in the NFL this season, dominating both sides of the ball thanks to their stellar defense, unstoppable offensive line, and elite quarterback play from Jalen Hurts. But if there’s one thing that NFL fans have learned over the past five years, it’s to never bet against Patrick Mahomes. The endlessly creative Chiefs quarterback has powered through every setback, from injuries to seemingly expiring clocks, to keep the Chiefs in games long after they were written off. With Mahomes flanked by Travis Kelce and benefitting from Andy Reid’s brilliant offensive play calling, the Chiefs will be a formidable foe for the NFC champions. If anyone can stop the Eagles’ charmed season, it will be Kansas City.

Of course, sports fans won’t be the only people enjoying the game. Per usual, the Super Bowl is shaping up to be a massive entertainment event featuring a halftime performance by Rihanna and a slew of elite commercials and movie trailers. “Fast X” and “The Flash” are both expected to debut new trailers during the game, with ads for “Cocaine Bear” and “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” airing as well.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action? Super Bowl LVII will air live on Fox, with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. M.T. (3:30 p.m. E.T.) on Sunday, February 12. The game can also be streamed on a variety of live TV services including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and fuboTV.

Commentary duties for the game will be handled by Fox’s current top NFL broadcasting team, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Fans of Burkhardt and Olsen’s work together should savor every opportunity to watch them call games, as Olsen is expected to be replaced by Tom Brady when the recently-retired quarterback joins the Fox broadcasting team in 2024.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.