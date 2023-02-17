How to Watch the 2023 BAFTAs

Britain's biggest award show is famously difficult for foreign audiences to watch. Here's how to make sure you don't miss it.

With the Academy Awards just a month away, we’ve officially reached the heart of award season. Every week brings a new slew of high profile award shows, and this weekend will see one of the year’s biggest nights: the BAFTA Awards.

In addition to being the British film industry’s most prestigious event, the BAFTAs are notable for often acting in lockstep with the Academy Awards. Oscar watchers will want to pay attention for a sneak preview of who the Academy might honor next month. Best Picture nominee “All Quiet on the Western Front” set a record with 14 BAFTA nominations, with other Oscar frontrunners “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” following close behind with 10 nominations a piece.

The 2023 BAFTA Awards are set to kick off on Sunday, February 19 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The show will be broadcast live on the BBC in England, but American audiences will not be able to watch it on their BBC affiliate. Instead, the only way to watch the show in America is to stream it through Britbox, a BBC-backed streaming service that lists itself as the exclusive home of the BAFTAs in foreign markets. Subscriptions are available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, with seven-day free trials available to new subscribers.

It’s worth noting that the Britbox stream of last year’s BAFTAs came with some unannounced technical complications. The ceremony ended up being broadcast to foreign audiences on a one-hour delay. Britbox re-aired the ceremony in prime time later that night. So while Britbox is the only way for American audiences to watch the show, there’s no guarantee that truly up-to-the-minute coverage will be available. Anyone who is eager to learn the winners in real-time should look to social media and IndieWire’s forthcoming winners list for updates.

The BAFTAs will also feature ample red carpet coverage, and the process of watching that should be considerably less Byzantine. Ali Plumb and Vick Hope will broadcast live from the red carpet beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m. PT on the BAFTAs’ official YouTube channel.

While Sunday’s broadcast will focus on film, the BAFTA Television Awards are set to air on Sunday, May 14.

