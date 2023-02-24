How to Watch the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The annual awards ceremony takes place Sunday, February 26 and will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards are coming to a streamer near you.

The annual awards ceremony takes place Sunday, February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will stream live on the Netflix YouTube channel, marking a new partnership between the streamer and the SAG-AFTRA guild. Audiences can also watch the ceremony on Netflix’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said earlier this year. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria added, “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

In 2024, the SAG Awards will stream live on the Netflix platform, instead of its YouTube and social media channels.

The SAG Awards previously aired on TNT and TBS, but the ceremony parted ways after 25 years with Turner networks last year.

Nominees for this year’s SAG Awards were announced by “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park and “The White Lotus” Season 2 breakout Haley Lu Richardson. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” lead the film field with five nominations each, including Ensemble Cast.

Last year’s SAG Awards saw “CODA” win best cast in a motion picture, presaging the Apple Original film’s Best Picture Oscar win. Similarly, after winning the SAG Award for their respective categories, “King Richard” star Will Smith, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” actress Jessica Chastain, “CODA” actor Troy Kotsur, and “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose went on to take home Academy Awards.

For the TV categories, “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” and “Only Murders in the Building” are competing in the ensemble comedy series category, while the final seasons of “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark” are up against “Severance,” “The Crown,” and “The White Lotus” for ensemble drama series.

Sally Field will receive the 58th SAG Life Achievement award, which will be presented by Andrew Garfield. The duo starred together in the “Amazing Spider-Man” films.

The 29th annual SAG Awards will stream live on YouTube.com/Netflix on Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

