Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2023

It’s ironic but unavoidable that the greatest annual celebration of film should be a television special — but that’s just how it is. March often means Oscar season, a time for cinephiles to boot up that small screen you use for movies and use it to see if they win any awards during a telecast.

If you don’t have TV service anymore, Hulu has you covered with a pre-Oscars telecast as well as two red carpet specials before and after the main event. Though the ceremony itself won’t be livestreamed on Hulu, it will be added the next morning, like regular ABC programming. Awards viewership has been in general decline over the past several years, but next-day streaming gives curious viewers a chance to join the conversation and boost those Oscar ratings after the live show. It’s also a chance for superfans to pause and rewind their favorite moments — just like those cozy DVR days.

The Oscars will premiere on Hulu March 13. Read on for everything else coming to the streaming service in March.

March 1

“Wreck” (Complete Season 1)

“30 Days Of Night” (2007)

“Anastasia” (1997)

“Anonymous” (2011)

“Another Earth” (2011)

“Armored” (2009)

“As Good As It Gets” (1997)

“At Any Price” (2013)

“Baby’s Day Out” (1994)

“Broken Arrow” (1996)

“Casa De Mi Padre” (2012)

“Commando” (1985)

“The Count Of Monte Cristo” (2002)

“Dangerous Beauty” (1998)

“The Departed” (2006)

“The Expendables” (2010)

“The Expendables 2” (2012)

“The Expendables 3” (2014)

“The Eyes Of My Mother” (2016)

“Firehouse Dog” (2007)

“Glory” (1989)

“Groundhog Day” (1993)

“Hitman” (2007)

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back” (1998)

“Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2010)

“The Ides Of March” (2011)

“In Her Shoes” (2005)

“In The Cut” (2003)

“Just Go With It” (2011)

“Kicking & Screaming” (2005)

“L.A. Confidential” (1997)

“Love And Basketball” (2000)

“Rambo: Last Blood” (2019)

“Rio” (2011)

“The Shack” (2017)

“The Shape Of Water” (2017)

“Self/Less” (2015)

“Siberia” (2018)

“Sixteen Candles” (1984)

“Son Of God” (2014)

“Takers” (2010)

“That Thing You Do!” (1996)

“Third Perso”n (2014)

“The Town” (2010)

“Unstoppable” (2010)

“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010)

“When A Man Loves A Woman” (1994)

“The Wife” (2018)

March 2

“Dragons: The Nine Realms” (Complete Season 5)

“National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo (Special Premiere National Geographic)

“Bobby Flay: Special”

“Zombie House Flipping” (Complete Season 2)

“Next Exit (2022)

March 3

“Stratton” (2017)

“Gulmohar” (2023)

“Triangle of Sadness” (2022)

“Waiting…” (2005)

March 6

“History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event”

“Mob Psycho 100” (Complete Season 3)

March 7

“Rabbit Academy” (2022)

“Among the Shadows “(2019)

“Half Magic” (2018)

March 8

“Among the Shadows” (2019)

March 9

“Farmer Wants a Wife” (Series Premiere)

“National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath” (Special Premiere National Geographic)

“Cities of the Underworld” (Complete Season 13)

“The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” (Complete Season 3)

“The Inhabitant” (2022)

March 10

“UnPrisoned” (Complete Season 1)

“FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater”

“Watcher” (2022)

March 12

“Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE” (Livestream)

March 13

“On The Red Carpet After The Awards” (Livestream)

“On The Red Carpet After Dark” (Livestream)

“The Oscars” ABC

March 14

“The Burning Plain” (2008)

“Europa Report” (2013)

“Frontera” (2014)

“The Good Doctor” (2011)

“I Melt With You” (2011)

“Love, Simon” (2018)

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” (2018)

“Two Lovers” (2008)

“World’s Greatest Dad” (2009)

“The Wrecking Crew” (2008)

March 15

“My Family” (Series Premiere)

“Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash” (Complete Season 1)

“LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash” (Complete Season 1)

“Love, Diana” (Complete Season 1)

“Ryan’s World Specials” (Complete Seasons 7-11)

“Bad Therapy” (2020)

“Bayou Caviar” (2018)

“Changeland” (2019)

“Flux Gourmet” (2022)

“In The Fade” (2017)

“Serena” (2014)

“Wetlands” (2017)

“You Laugh But It’s True” (2011)

“I Think We’re Alone Now” (2018)

March 16

“National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold” (Special Premiere National Geographic)

“Beyond Oak Island” (Complete Season 2)

“Intervention” (Complete Season 3)

“The Killing” (Complete Season 1)

“The Private Voice of Hitler”

“I Think We’re Alone Now” (2018)

“Official Competition” (2021)

“There There” (2022)

March 17

“Boston Strangler” (2023)

“Good Trouble” (Season 5 Premiere)

“Rubikon” (2022)

“Summit Fever” (2022)

March 20

“Inu-Oh” (2021)

March 21

“The Jesus Music” (2021)

March 22

“Rūrangi” (Complete Season 2)

March 23

“The Lesson is Murder” (Complete Docuseries)

“Digging for the Truth” (Complete Season 1)

“Call Jane” (2022)

March 24

“Up Here” (Complete Season 1)

“The Estate” (2022)

“Philomena” (2013)

“Mfkz” (2018)

March 25

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (1982)

March 26

“FX’s Great Expectations” (Two-Episode Series Premiere)

March 28

“Attack on Titan” (Final Season, Part 2)

March 29

“Abominable and The Invisible City” (Complete Season 2)

“Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer” (Season 1, Part 2)

“Flawless” (2007)

“Prince Avalanche” (2013)

March 30

“The Croods: Family Tree” (Complete Season 6)

“RapCaviar Presents” (Complete Season 1)

“The Curse of Oak Island” (Complete Season 9)

“The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig” (Complete Season 6)

“Hunt” (2022)

“Enough Said” (2013)

“Runner Runner” (2013)

“Zack And Miri Make A Porno” (2008)

March 31

“Killing Gunther” (2017)

“Rye Lane” (2023)

“The 40 Year-Old Virgin” (2005)

“A Troll in Central Park” (1994)

“Awakenings” (1990)

“Bachelor Party Vegas” (2006)

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (2010)

“The Breakfast Club” (1985)

“Casese Quien Pueda” (2015)

“The Company You Keep “(2013)

“Couples Retreat” (2009)

“Dante’s Peak” (1997)

“Dear White People” (2014)

“Empire Records” (1995)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (2021)

“Gamer” (2009)

“Happy Gilmore” (1996)

“He’s Just Not That Into You” (2009)

“Heat” (1995)

“Home Alone” (1990)

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992)

“Home Alone 3” (1997)

“Irrational Man” (2015)

“Just Go With It” (2011)

“The King Of Comedy” (1983)

“Kingdom Come” (2001)

“Ladrones” (2015)

“The Last Circus” (2010)

“The Last Days On Mars” (2013)

“Like Mike” (2002)

“Little Manhattan” (2005)

“Man Up” (2015)

“The Mummy” (1999)

“The Mummy Returns” (2001)

“The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor” (2008)

“National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2” (2006)

“One Fine Day” (1996)

“Only You” (1994)

“Pearl Harbor” (2001)

“Predestination” (2015)

“The Prestige” (2006)

“Pride” (2007)

“Professor Marston And The Wonder Women” (2017)

“Real Steel” (2011)

“The Rider” (2018)

“S.W.A.T.” (2003)

“Someone Like You” (2001)

“Spider-Man” (2002)

“Spider-Man 2” (2004)

“Spider-Man 3” (2007)

“Spy Next Door” (2010)

“Stomp The Yard: Homecoming” (2010)

“Superbad” (2007)

“Take Shelter” (2011)

“This Christmas” (2007)

“Todo Incluido” (2008)

“Training Day” (2001)

“Truth” (2015)

“The Wave” (2015)

“The Way Way Back” (2013)

“Zeros And Ones” (2021)

“Zombieland” (2009)”

