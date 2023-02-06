‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel in Development From ‘Do Revenge’ Director

Original cast members Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are both in talks to return.

Turns out I still know what you did 25 summers ago. A sequel to the ’90s slasher film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is in development at Sony Pictures, as originally reported by Deadline.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, best known for last year’s Netflix teen film “Do Revenge,” is reportedly in talks to direct the slasher sequel. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., who starred in the original 1997 film, are both in talks to return for the sequel. Deadline further reports that Leah McKendrick will write the script, while original film producer Neal H. Moritz is in talks to return.

An individual with knowledge told IndieWire that the project is in very early development, and deals with talent have yet to close for the film.

The original “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” based loosely on the 1973 Lois Duncan film, starred Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe as a group of four friends who get involved in a hit-and-run accident and dispose the body of their victim, only to be hunted a year latter by a mysterious hook-wielding killer claiming to know their secret. The film, which was directed by Jim Gillespie from a script by Kevin Williamson, grossed $125.3 million globally on a $17 million budget. Its success lead to a sequel the next year, “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,” which featured both Hewitt and Prinze, and a short-lived TV reboot for Prime Video in 2021.

Robinson — whose other titles include Netflix’s “Someone Great” and the script for HBO Max’s “Unpregnant” — previously worked with one of the original cast member’s of the film, Gellar, on “Do Revenge.” In an interview with IndieWire about casting Gellar, Robinson spoke about her desire to develop films that harkened back to the era of teen films embodied by “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Cruel Intentions,” a major inspiration for “Do Revenge.”

“I just feel like the movies that I grew up with in the ’90s and early 2000s just don’t get made anymore,” Robinson told IndieWire. “They just aren’t the same.”

Robinson is repped by CAA and Gotham Group. McKendrick is repped by UTA, Kaplan Perrone, and VanderKloot Law. Love Hewitt is repped by Gersh and Vault Entertainment. Prinze Jr. is repped by Brillstein Entertainment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.