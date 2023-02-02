Jane Fonda Is Still Holding Out Hope for ‘9 to 5’ Sequel: Just Haven’t Found a Script We’re ‘Satisfied’ with Yet

"If you don't have the script, you can't start," Fonda said.

Jane Fonda is hoping a screenwriter is working longer than nine-to-five on a sequel script.

The “80 for Brady” star revealed that there is still hope for a “9 to 5” sequel co-starring Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton more than 40 years since the original 1980 film debuted. “9 to 5” was a groundbreaking comedy that addressed workplace sexism and harassment, plus gave the culture Parton’s iconic song of the same name. Last year’s documentary “Still Working 9 to 5” charted the changes since the film’s debut.

A slated sequel to “9 to 5” was effectively canceled in 2019 due to script delay issues as Rashida Jones was set to co-write the script with original screenwriter Patricia Resnick.

“We haven’t been able to get a script that we were satisfied with,” Fonda recently told Entertainment Tonight. “If you don’t have the script, you can’t start.”

Longtime collaborator and co-star Tomlin added, “We always are holding that secret little sequel. We’re trying to make it happen before one of us checks out, so we hope we pull it off.”

Related Jane Fonda on Sydney Sweeney's 'Barbarella' Remake: 'I Try Not' to Think About It

Jane Fonda: 'My Knees Actually Got Weak' Working with Tom Brady on '80 for Brady' Related From 'Nymphomaniac' to 'Little Ashes': Unsimulated Sex Scenes in 35 Films

The 225 Best Horror Movies of All Time

Tomlin said it’s “50/50” odds of a sequel getting off the ground. Meanwhile, the core “9 to 5” trio had a reunion on Tomlin and Fonda’s Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” with Parton playing an angel.

“Dolly is so much fun to be with,” Fonda said. “She has such a great sense of humor and such a deep soul. She’s very smart and very, very generous and kind and she loves her fans so much. I, I really love her and admire her and respect her very much.”

The one past film Fonda is not looking forward to revisiting? “Barbarella,” which landed a remake starring Sydney Sweeney.

“I try not to [think about it]. Because I worry about what it’s going to be,” Fonda said. “I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie.”

“Barbarella” is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series. Fonda starred in the original 1968 feature directed by Roger Vadim as a scantily-clad futuristic astronaut who is tasked with stopping a megalomaniac scientist threatening to reintroduce evil into the galaxy.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.