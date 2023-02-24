Jeremy Strong Says ‘Succession’ Ending ‘Will Feel Like a Death’

Creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed the beloved Emmy-winning HBO series will conclude with the upcoming Season 4.

Jeremy Strong infamously lives and breathes as “Succession” character Kendall Roy. So what will happen once the Emmy-winning HBO series is no more?

After creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed that upcoming Season 4 will be the final installment of the show, it remains to be seen just how the series will wrap up Kendall’s corporate crusade against patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Yet star Strong has already thought of the emotional farewell to his Method role.

“It will feel like a death, in a way,” Strong told GQ in an interview published just days before the series finale news was announced. Yet in comparison with his fellow co-stars, Strong envies “that freedom to just shoot yourself out of some different cannons. Sometimes Kendall feels like the same cannon over and over again.”

The “Armageddon Time” actor added, “When I was younger, I saw the future in the crosshairs. I don’t feel that anymore. There is a feeling of ‘Now what?‘ that I don’t have the answer to.”

“Succession” writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett said back in 2021 that the series most likely would end after four seasons. Creator Armstrong recently announced that Season 4 is officially the end of the Waystar Royco saga.

“There’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” Armstrong told The New Yorker. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

He continued, “We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference. The decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming: I said to the cast, ‘I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.’ Because I didn’t want to bulls— them, either.”

For all the details on “Succession” Season 4, click here. The final season premieres March 26.

