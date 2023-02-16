‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Final Trailer: Keanu Reeves Is Broken, Bloodied, and Badass Across the Globe

Chad Stahelski directs Reeves along with returning stars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne.

John Wick is burning the candle at both ends in the latest franchise installment.

Keanu Reeves returns as the titular assassin, now on the run from organization The High Table, in the new “Sopranos”-esque trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Chad Stahelski returns to direct Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, and Hiroyuki Sanada in the globe-trotting fourth film, with Paris being one of the five locations teased. “Chapter 4” picks up after Wick was delivered to the Bowery King (Fishburne) at the end of “John Wick Chapter 3,” after trying to topple the assassin hierarchy of The High Table.

Michael Finch and Shay Hatten pen the script for the film, which finds “new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer” through even more insane stunts, as director Stahelski said.

“John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go,” Stahelski said, comparing Wick to Odysseus. “Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He’s killed 300 fucking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

Related Keanu Reeves Says His Contracts Ban Digital Tweaks to His Performances

Keanu Reeves Begged Warner Bros. 'Every Year' for a 'Constantine' Sequel Related Nightmare Film Shoots: The Most Grueling Films Ever Made, from 'Deliverance' to 'Mad Max' to 'Avatar 2'

Oscars 2023: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

Lead star Reeves addressed the “code of the samurai” theme throughout the franchise, telling Comic Book Resources, “Japanese anime and Japanese filmmaking have definitely been something I’ve loved and have been influenced by. And bushido is definitely a theme in our film – you know, the code of the samurai – so, from the outside, it feels like a great fit, the idea of honor and sacrifice. There’s definitely a strong Japanese influence.”

Reeves and co-star McShane are set to appear in the spinoff film “Ballerina” starring Ana de Armas as a graduate of the Director’s (Angelica Huston) ballet academy who is forced out of retirement after a gang murders her whole family. The titular unnamed killer dancer has to take down both the gang of murderers and the corrupt local European government that protects them.

A Starz prequel series titled “The Continental” is also in the works about the hotel for mercenaries, set in the 1970s.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” premieres in theaters March 24.

Check out the trailer below. For all the details on “John Wick: Chapter 4,” click here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.