Jon Favreau Shares Why Grogu and Mando Reunited So Quickly on ‘Book of Boba Fett’

Jon Favreau is clearing up any “Mandalorian” fan fears about Baby Yoda.

The Disney+ series co-creator revealed that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and baby Grogu had to reunite as soon as possible in “The Book of Boba Fett” to set up Season 3 of “The Mandalorian.” In the season 2 “Mandalorian” finale Din gave Grogu to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for Jedi training, and they seemed to separate for what we thought might be a good long while — adding emotion to the scene. That led many to expect that they would be separated for at least part of Season 3 while Mando gets involved with the fight to reclaim Mandalore.

But Favreau had other ideas.

“We couldn’t just hit a hard reset,” Favreau told Empire magazine. “It’s going to be interesting to see how this unfolds for people who may not have seen ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ But I think ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ offered time to pass. You saw what Mando was like without Baby Yoda and we saw what Grogu was like without the Mandalorian and neither of them was doing too good.”

Favreau continued, “So them coming back together was a really good plot point that allows us to jump back into Season 3 while maintaining the central relationship.”

And while Grogu didn’t flourish under Jedi training, Favreau noted that the series “had to service both things” and show that journey for the character.

“Just because this kid has the potential and had training, does he belong away from the Mandalorian?” Favreau wondered. “I saw it more like ‘Paper Moon,’ where the whole thing is about delivering the kid to the blood relative, only to realize that, whether genetically through her father or just through bonding, Tatum O’Neal has to end up with Ryan O’Neal. That ending feels really good to me. And this little kid [Grogu] is given a decision to choose. And the kid chooses the emotional relationship and wants to be with the Mandalorian, and passing up Yoda’s lightsaber. Part of you wants to see him develop in that way, and part the other.”

He added, “You have this interesting character who has Jedi training to some extent, Force abilities, but also is joining the Mandalorian culture, which we’ve established is something that you can opt into. It demands a lot, it offers a lot. Historically, Mandalorians developed all of those tools and armour and weapons to be able to counteract the Force abilities of Jedi. So as a storyteller this offers tremendous opportunity.”

“The Mandalorian” star Pascal recently spoke out about aforementioned armor, likening wearing the Mando helmet to “going blind.”

“Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision,” Pascal said. “It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real, but you can’t see shit!”

