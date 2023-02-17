Judi Dench: Acting Has ‘Become Impossible’ Due to Sight Loss

"I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page."

Judi Dench has been battling macular degeneration for close to a decade, but she shared a recent update that continuing acting has “become impossible” due to the loss of her eyesight.

“It has become impossible and because I have a photographic memory, I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page,” Dench said during “The Graham Norton Show” (via People). “I used to find it very easy to learn lines and remember them. I could do the whole of ‘Twelfth Night’ right now.”

The Oscar winner previously said that she was determined to “find another way of learning lines,” including having “great friends of mine repeat them to me over and over and over again” to learn through audio repetition.

“I have to learn through repetition, and I just hope that people won’t notice too much if all the lines are completely hopeless!” Dench explained in 2021. “It does enable you to do one thing and that is that you have to get very close to people before you can recognize who they are. During lockdown, I made a film and I was up close addressing people wearing masks during rehearsals, nothing to do with any scene I’m in. It’s kind of exquisite if you can do that and that’s the good side of it, and you have to look at that side of it.”

Dench added in 2022 that she will “find a way” to keep acting despite the loss of her sight.

“I’m slowing down only in that I can’t see to read scripts,” Dench said. “The thing about film is you do not get another go at it. There are a lot of films of mine that I have never seen and I don’t want to because I would just be irritated.”

The “Belfast” star shared of her career, “You can do something that is a success and then for the next thing you could go arse over tit. You can’t ever take it for granted and it’s right that we shouldn’t.”

