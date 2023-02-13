What You Need to Know About ‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War’ Before ‘The First Kiss That Never Ends’

"Love Is War" gets a feature film continuation after three seasons, when "The First Kiss That Never Ends" comes to theaters February 14 and 15.

“Kaguya-sama: Love Is War” — both Aka Akasaka’s manga series and its animated series adaptation — is one of the greatest romantic comedies of the 21st century. Which is why a special Valentine’s Day theatrical platform for its first feature film, “The First Kiss That Never Ends” (a continuation of the storyline from the first three seasons of the series), makes so much sense.

Within the walls of the student council office, president Miyuki Shirogane and vice president Kaguya Shinomiya butt heads constantly, with each chapter serving as a bite-sized attack on one or the other’s emotional state. The whole goal for these kids is to trick the other into sacrificing their pride and confessing their love first, with a mountain of friends (most notably secretary Chika Fujiwara, treasurer Yu Ishigami, auditor Miko Ino, and Shinomiya’s personal assistant Ai Hayasaka) dragged in as tools and victims to (and sometimes even outright foiling) their extensively drawn out plans.

As good as the manga is, “Love Is War” reaches its true potential not in print but when animated. A-1 Pictures’ anime adaptation of the story, now spanning three seasons with a feature film continuation (titled “The First Kiss That Never Ends”) opening on Valentine’s Day in the U.S., isn’t just a great adaptation, but the kind of level-up that any work of art being translated from page to screen deserves. Before seeing the film in theaters February 14 and 15, here’s what you need to know about the series, currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

In bringing to life the manga, nearly every episode splits up its runtime into vignettes, alternating between unrelated sketches and larger arc developments. These bits are all your typical high school scenarios taken to an insanely heightened level of melodrama and action. Something as simple as sharing a meal or exchanging contact information becomes a series of escalating incidents, a battle of the wits that bounces back and forth like a tennis game. And, as with any burgeoning relationship, each interaction brings not only the resistant couple closer together but amps up the romantic tension for the audience.

This romantic tension is the name of the game for “Love Is War,” and how Shinomiya and Shirogane’s romance has unfolded over three seasons is flat-out intoxicating. The duo is something of a perfect match despite coming from different backgrounds (Shinomiya has family wealth; Shirogane does not). Though each maintains a near-unbreakable facade of confidence, intelligence, and ruthlessness, these attributes are just masks for their own insecurity and ineptitude. Neither one quite understands social media or even social cues, but they both strive to do their best to help those around them, even if it comes at the cost of their happiness.

They’re the kind of protagonists worth rooting for over an extended period, with each season amping up the romance in unique ways. Season 1, its most innocuous, was about establishing their will-they-won’t-they and the way they are something of a fixation among everyone around them. The second starts to rather deviously poke problems in their relationship (as friends, not yet lovers) by attempting to split them up when their student council tenure ends, throwing new obstacles in their path to falling in love and further fleshing out the cast beyond just the core duo. In the third season, “Ultra Romantic,” every bit of world-building and beat of anticipation reaches a climax with a simple but desperately necessary act: a first kiss.

It’s a testament to the creative team behind the show, and the way that Akasaka’s original manga has paced itself rather exquisitely, that “Love Is War” never feels like it’s dragging out its narrative for too long. Shirogane and Shinomiya’s romance is easy to sell when the audience is consistently treated to conversations both internal (like a court case of the mind with multiple versions of the same character arguing with themselves) and external (simple questions about dating taken too far when listening through an open door) that dictate precisely where the pair is at in their relationship — which, more often than not, is at some level of stalemate.

The series smartly doesn’t allow their relationship to be the sole focus, lovingly expanding on the backgrounds and emotionally strengthening the supporting cast all around (the exception being Fujiwara, as an agent of pure chaos and comic relief). But as much as the show handles its melodramatic elements with grace and its characterizations with nuance, its true crowning glory is its humor: delirious combination of visual gags and farcical predicaments, with lines delivered a mile a minute by the confident voice acting team. (Aoi Koga, who voices Shinomiya, brings some of the most riveting line deliveries and vocal shifts of them all.) But the show’s brilliance can’t be limited to its source text or even the actors that give life to these words; it’s the animators who seem determined to outshine the mangaka himself with the inventive way they translate fixed panels into playful dynamism and motion.

The frame and all the mundane activities it captures is consistently interrupted, broken, and reshaped, making bold shifts in presentation numerous times per episode in a way that mimics the internal monologues (rife with teen angst, anxiety, and idiocy) in which these characters often find themselves lost. To attempt to describe any given scene in “Love Is War” is more of a losing game than trying to get one of these characters to confess their feelings. If anything, looking at the animation for its three opening themes — “Love Dramatic,” “DADDY! DADDY! DO!,” and “GIRI GIRI,” all performed by Masayuki Suzuki, Japan’s King of Love Songs — is the best way to get a small taste of the ever-shifting aesthetic choices to which the series is dedicated.

Over three seasons of television (and even a brilliant teaser for the third season that serves as a miniature episode itself), ”Love Is War” remains fresh, funny, poignant — and romantic as hell. It’s the kind of rom-com we’ve been desperately missing these days. With “The First Kiss That Never Ends” (set over a hilariously tense Christmas) in theaters for two days only, now is the time to dive into this ultra-romantic show.

Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll release “Kaguya-sama: Love Is War —The First Kiss That Never Ends” in theaters February 14 and 15.

