Kate Hudson ‘Really Wanted’ to Star in ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Before Nicole Kidman Was Cast

"I was bummed out," Hudson recalled of losing out on the role following a "hardcore" audition process.

Kate Hudson has learned to say come what may when it comes to landing musical roles.

The “Glass Onion” star recalled losing out on the lead role of Satine in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 musical epic “Moulin Rouge!.” Hudson, then 22, landed an Oscar nomination for “Almost Famous” the year prior, but ultimately the part went to 34-year-old Nicole Kidman.

“I really wanted that part and it was written at the time for a 19-year-old girl, I believe,” Hudson said during”The World’s First Podcast” (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Then what happened was I was sort of in the auditioning process and then Nicole [Kidman] had a relationship with Baz and wanted to do it. And so of course, it was like, ‘I guess Nicole Kidman’s doing it.'”

Hudson recalled the “hardcore” audition process that led her to fall “so in love” with visionary writer-director Luhrmann.

“He’s so wonderful. And energetically, I just felt very connected to the way he does things,” Hudson said. “So I was bummed out. Of course, totally got it, because it’s Nicole. It couldn’t be more different…I really wanted that part.”

Related 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Revolutionized Rom-Coms -- and Inspired a Wave of Female Journalists

Warner Bros. Wants More Baz Luhrmann Movies, Gives First Look Deal to 'Elvis' Filmmaker Related Oscars 2023: Best Editing Predictions

45 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star added, “I try not to think of things like that. You know how that thing like, ‘Oh, one decision could change the trajectory of your life?’ I don’t ever want to think of that way.”

“Moulin Rouge!” went on to earn eight Oscar nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Kidman. The film won two Academy Awards for Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction.

Luhrmann previously told IndieWire that it was tough to even get “Moulin Rouge!” financed before casting.

“What I think the big reality is, when I started out with ‘Moulin Rouge!,’ I must have heard, ‘The musical can never work again’ so many times. And even when ‘Moulin Rouge!’ came out, we had to fight tooth and nail just to make sure it wasn’t clubbed to death like a baby seal,” the “Elvis” auteur said. “There’s no longer a question in anyone’s mind about ‘should they bother to do a musical?’ Most financiers and studios are going like, ‘Where’s my musical? Yeah, yeah, science fiction’s fine, but I really need a musical.'”

Of course, Hudson isn’t the only blonde bombshell to miss out on being in a famed musical production. Amanda Seyfried recalled how “devastating” it was to not land Glinda the Good Witch in upcoming two-part film “Wicked.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.