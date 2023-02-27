‘Knock at the Cabin’ Tops All PVODs While ‘The Whale’ Tops the Oscar Nominees

Everywhere you look, VOD or Netflix, Universal releases stand out. Viewers are flocking to Oscar nominees, too.

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” (Universal/$19.99), his final film at the studio before moving to Warner Bros. Discovery , was #1 on all VOD charts in its first week in release. This comes, as usual for Universal titles, after its third weekend in theaters. By contrast, the director’s 2021 “Old” waited more than two months.

It held off a challenge from “The Whale” (A24/$19.99), which took second place at iTunes and Vudu, and #4 at Google Play. Darren Aronofsky’s film, fresh off Brendan Fraser’s SAG Best Actor award, spent more than two months as a theatrical exclusive.

Four Universal titles took 12 of the 30 possible slots this week, or 40 percent. All were released after their third weekend of wide release; all but “The Fabelmans” remain at the premium $19.99 price. “Puss in the Boots: The Last Wish” is second or third on all charts and “M3GAN” (with an unrated version also listed at Google Play) has four placements.

Films nominated in top Oscar categories hold nearly half of the chart positions: “The Whale,” “The Fabelmans,” “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon/$5.99), “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$5.99), and “Women Talking” (United Artists/$19.99).

“Plane” (Lionsgate/$19.99) made all three charts. The other debut besides “Knock at the Cabin” was “The Old Way” (Saban/$5.99), yet another direct-to-home viewing Nicolas Cage release. It showed up at iTunes and Vudu.

Courtesy of Netflix

After a top-heavy week of studio theatrical releases dominating Netflix’s top 10, two brand new originals led their chart. “We Have a Ghost,” a comedy-adventure from veteran horror director Christopher Landon is #1, while British thriller “The Strays” is #2.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for February 27. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Knock at the Door (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

4. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $5.99

5. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $5.99

6. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

7. The Old Way (Saban) – $5.99

8. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

9. Alice, Darling (Lionsgate) – $6.99

10. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Knock at the Door (Universal) – $19.99

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

3. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

4. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

5. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $5.99

7. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $5.99

8. The Fabelmans (Universal) – $5.99

9. M3GAN (unrated) (Universal) – $19.99

10. Alice, Darling (Lionsgate) – $6.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers February 20-26.

1. Knock at the Door (Universal) – $19.99

2. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

4. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. M3GAN (Universal) – $19.99

6. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Sony) – $19.99

7. Maybe I Do (Vertical) – $19.99

8. The Old Way (Saban) – $5/99

9. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) – $19.99

10. Women Talking (United Artists) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, February 27. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. We Have a Ghost (Netflix original)

2. The Strays (Netflix original)

3. The Woman King (2022 theatrical release)

4. Minions: The Rise of Cru (2022 theatrical release)

5. Your Place or Mine (Netflix original)

6. 2 Guns (2013 theatrical release)

7. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

8. You People (Netflix original)

9. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022 theatrical release)

10. Trolls (2016 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.